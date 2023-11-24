The number of health and care workers from Nigeria has increased to 18,224 as of September 2023

Nigeria reportedly has the most significant number of health and care workers in the UK, ahead of Zimbabwe and India

The country offered simplified and quick steps for Nigeria healthcare workers to migrate

About 18,224 health and care workers were granted visas by the United Kingdom in one year, new official data from the British government says.

Nigerians under the health and care category of the skilled work visa increased by 215% to 18,224 to 26,715 as of September 2023, from 8,491 in the same period in 2022.

Nigerians make up the highest number of health and care workers in UK

Nigeria has the most significant percentage increase behind Zimbabwe at 169% and India, with 76%.

In terms of dependents granted health and care work visas, Nigeria’s spiked by 329% from 10,533 to 45,203

The increase in the number of healthcare workers migrating to the UK is attributed to its cheap and easy entry migration conditions as the country faces a shortage of healthcare workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Kingdom is the net importer of healthcare professionals as successive governments prioritize healthcare.

UK government offers incentives for health care workers to relocate

Three years ago, the Conservative government promised to raise the nurse numbers by 50,000 over five years and offered an additional cost of living support of 5,000 pounds.

The country announced a health and care visa policy to make it cheaper, quicker, and more accessible for healthcare professionals to migrate to the UK.

In recent years, Nigeria has seen a mass exit of talent via the famed japa wave, leading to a decline in skilled workers in the health sector.

BusinessDay reports that a high unemployment rate, poor human capital development, insecurity, and poor education contribute to the mass exit of Nigerians.

Steps to apply for a health and care work visa

The UK government, however, has issued a simplified process for obtaining a health and care work visa.

You'll need to apply online.

How you apply depends on whether you’re:

outside the UK and are coming to the UK

inside the UK and extending your current visa

inside the UK and switching from a different visa

You must apply to update your visa to change your job or employer.

Your partner and children can apply to join you or stay in the UK as your ‘dependants’ if they’re eligible.

How long it takes

You can apply for a visa up to 3 months before the day you are due to start work in the UK. This date is listed on your certificate of sponsorship.

You'll need to prove your identity and provide your documents for your application.

You may need to allow extra time if you need an appointment to do this. You’ll find out if you need one when you start your application.

Getting a decision

Once you’ve applied online, proved your identity, and provided your documents, you’ll usually get a decision on your visa within three weeks.

You can pay to get a faster decision. How you do this depends on whether you’re outside the UK or inside the UK.

