Nigerians residing in some European countries from Friday, February 7, 2025, can apply for their contactless passport

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced the introduction of the contactless passport application system

The NIS listed the several features and benefits of the contactless passport application, adding that it elevates the status of the Nigerian passport

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has introduced a contactless passport application system in some European countries.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Akinsola Akinlabi, said it will ease the burden of passport acquisition and renewal for Nigerians resident in those countries.

Immigration says the contactless passport application system elevates the status and security of Nigerian passport. Photo credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

Akinlabi said the NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, revealed that the contactless passport application system will be introduced in Europe on Friday, February 7, 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja via its X handle.

“Following the successful roll-out of the Contactless Passport Application System in Canada on 5th November 2024, the Nigeria Immigration Service, under the leadership of its Comptroller General, KN Nandap, pcc, mmis, fsmn, wishes to inform the general public, especially, Nigerians in the diaspora that, it has concluded plans to implement the next phase of the roll-out as scheduled”

“For emphasis, the Contactless Passport Application which is currently available on Google Play store (NIS Mobile), is designed to allow Nigerians to renew their passports without visiting any Passport Centre for biometrics enrollment.”

The NIS spokesperson said the Service is commitment to innovative and efficient service delivery to Nigerians anywhere in the world.

According to the statement, Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland would be the first beneficiaries in Europe.

The service rolled out the contactless passport application system in Canada on November 5, 2024.

Benefits of the contactless passport application system

1. It eliminates the risks and costs associated with traveling to the passport office for biometrics

2. It eliminates the emotional and psychological stress associated with waiting long hours in passport offices

3. It eliminates the wastage of manhours associated with the processing of passport

4. It brings more efficiency and effectiveness to the passport issuance process

5. It elevates the status and security of Nigerian passport

6. There is a 24/7 complaint resolution mechanism and support.

Basis features of contactless passport application system

1. The app is available on the Google Play store (NIS MOBILE).

2. It can be used on compatible Android mobile devices. The app will be made available for IOS users in due course.

3. It is an intelligent app li.e the app guides the users through the process)

4. It guarantees the integrity of individuals' data

5. It can only be used for passport renewal

6. The app employs a threeway image verification system to guarantee its security

7. Both payment and capturing of biometrics is integrated into the app

Nigerian Immigration announces system maintenance on passport portal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NIS conducted a 72-hour maintenance on its passport portal for domestic applications.

During the system maintenance, the portal was temporarily unavailable for passport applications within Nigeria.

The decision is aimed at enhancing future service delivery, and applicants have been advised on what to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng