CBN has warned Nigerians about fake contracts and financial schemes, advising verification and reporting of fraud

The Bank clearly stated that it has discontinued direct development interventions and special project funding

The apex banks encouraged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cautioned Nigerians against falling victim to fraudsters falsely claiming to have secured contract awards from the bank.

In a public notice signed by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi Ali, the CBN clarified that such claims are entirely false, describing them as ploys to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

The statement stressed that the CBN has discontinued direct development interventions and special project funding, aligning with its management's current strategic priorities.

Part of the statement reads:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to alert members of the public to the activities of fraudsters purporting to be in receipt of award letters of contracts related to construction works and special financial interventions on behalf of the Bank.

CBN added that its primary focus is on ensuring monetary and price stability and maintaining a sound financial system in Nigeria.

The Bank urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or publications to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

The statement continued:

“We wish to clarify that this is false. These individuals are solely motivated by the desire to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Any such assertions are fraudulent and should be disregarded.

“The Bank hereby reiterates that, in line with the focus of its current management, it has discontinued direct development interventions and special projects funding.

“Furthermore, CBN has not authorised public notices for such interventions on social media platforms or any other news outlet.

“The CBN remains committed to its core mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, and a sound and efficient financial system in Nigeria."

The bank also advised to report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies promptly, Vanguard reports.

CBN added:

“We, therefore, encourage the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or publications to the relevant law enforcement agencies. Please be guided accordingly.”

