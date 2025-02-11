The average price of cooking gas, rose by 44.62% between December 2023 and December 2024

In December 2024, the average cost of refilling a 5 kg cylinder was N7,177.27, compared to N4,962.87 in December 2023

From N7,088.16 in November 2024, the price rose by 1.26 percent each month according to NBS data

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that between December 2023 and December 2024, the average price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also referred to as cooking gas, increased by 44.62%.

Taraba State has the highest average cost of N8,074.41 for refilling a 5 kg cylinder. Photo Credit: Contributor

Refilling a 5 kg cylinder cost an average of N7,177.27 in December 2024, as opposed to N4,962.87 in December 2023, according to the NBS Liquefied Petroleum Gas Price Watch.

The price increased by 1.26 percent on a monthly basis from N7,088.16 in November 2024.

For refilling a 5 kg cylinder, Taraba State had the highest average cost at N8,074.41, followed by Lagos at N7,910.71 and Benue at N7,900. Ondo was N6,683.33 and Zamfara was N6,778.57, while Delta had the lowest price at N6,455.

The price increase for 12.5 kilogram cylinders was even more pronounced, going from N11,510.16 in December 2023 to N17,274.16 in December 2024, or 50.08 percent, year over year.

Nevertheless, the price decreased by 0.05 percent month over month from N17,283.58 in November 2024.

Legit.ng earlier reported that from September 2024 to October 2024, the average retail price for refilling a 5-kilogram cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) rose by 3.23% month over month, from N6,699.63 to N6,915.69.

Nigerian Bureau of Statistics reported that this was a 51.58% rise from N4,562.51 in October 2023 on an annual basis. Based on a state profile research, Borno had the highest average cost of N7,939.29 for refilling a 5 kg cylinder of cooking gas (liquefied petroleum gas), followed by Benue at N7,578.00 and Yobe at N7,580.00.

NNPC takes action to cash cooking gas prices

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) will establish five mini-liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State. The plant is part of the ongoing efforts by the national oil company to improve the current supply to the domestic market.

Speaking during the Practical Nigerian Content Forum organized by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board in Bayelsa State on Tuesday, December 4, Akpoti-Uduaghan said that the give gas plant will be the largest concentration of such projects in a single district in Nigeria.

