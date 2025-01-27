Refilling a 5-kilogram cylinder of cooking gas, increased in average retail price by 3.23% month over month

According to a state profile study, the average cost of refilling a 5-kilogram cooking gas cylinder was N7,939.29 in Borno

Katsina, however, had the lowest price at N6,270.00, followed by Delta at N6,427.78 and Zamfara at N6,410.71

From September 2024 to October 2024, the average retail price for refilling a 5-kilogram cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) rose by 3.23% month over month, from N6,699.63 to N6,915.69.

Katsina had the lowest price, followed by Delta with N6,427 and Zamfara with N6,410.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian Bureau of Statistics reported that this was a 51.58% rise from N4,562.51 in October 2023 on an annual basis. Based on a state profile research, Borno had the highest average cost of N7,939.29 for refilling a 5 kg cylinder of cooking gas (liquefied petroleum gas), followed by Benue at N7,578.00 and Yobe at N7,580.00.

However, with N6,270.00, Katsina had the lowest price, followed by Delta with N6,427.78 and Zamfara with N6,410.71.

Furthermore, a zone-by-zone analysis revealed that the North-East had the highest average retail price of N7,319.03 for refilling a 5 kg cylinder of cooking gas (liquefied petroleum gas), followed by the South-West with N6,961.58 and the North-West with N6,703.95.

States with highest average prices in October

Rivers - N17,895

In October, the average cost of cooking gas was N17,895 in Rivers state. The amount is 0.5% less than the amount in previous month.

Osun - N17,739

The average cost of cooking gas in October was N17,737 in Osun state. The amount is 3.38% greater than the average of N17,159 in the previous month.

Benue - N17,731

The average cost of cooking gas in October was N17,731 in Benue state. Tha amount is 6.56% increase compared to the N16,636 in the previous month.

States with the lowest average prices in October

Katsina - N14,725

In October, the average cost of cooking gas was N14,725 in Katsina. The amount is 6.01% less than the N15,666 average price it sold the previous month.

Nassarawa - N15,390

In October, the average cost of cooking gas was N15,390 in Katsina. The amount is 3.03% greater than the N14938.50 average price it sold the previous month.

Adamawa - N15,474

In October, the average cost of cooking gas was N15,474 in Katsina. The amount is 10.66% greater than the 13983.33 average price it sold the previous month.

Nigerians to integrate cooking gas

Legit.ng reported that global and regional energy leaders and stakeholders will converge in Lagos at the 6th West Africa LPG Expo 2025 to forge a path towards West Africa's clean energy transition.

This flagship event solidifies its reputation as the foremost platform for advancing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a transformative energy solution for the region.

Building on the success of the past two editions, which attracted over 3,000 industry professionals and more than 80 top speakers, the 6th West Africa LPG Expo 2025 is poised to be the largest.

The region's most prominent international LPG exhibition will feature innovations from over 100 local and international exhibitors.

The event will further comprise Influential Industry conference sessions featuring over 50 expert speakers from the government, global investors, consultants and key LPG players in the region - while offering industrial networking opportunities.

The exhibition is open to all energy professionals, stakeholders, and clean energy advocates. It is supported by the Nigeria Liquefied and Compressed Gas Association (NLCGA), Nigerian Gas Associations, and the World Liquid Gas Association, which is based in Paris.

As Africa's second-largest LPG producer, Nigeria is at the forefront of integrating LPG into its energy framework. Through the Nigerian Energy Transition Plan, targeting net-zero emissions by 2060, significant investments have been made in LPG infrastructure, enhancing production, reducing imports, and expanding access.

According to The Sun, the organisers noted that neighbouring countries such as Ghana, Senegal, and Ivory Coast also leverage LPG to meet Africa's 2030 clean cooking goals and reduce biomass dependency.

NNPC takes action to crash cooking gas prices

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) will establish five mini-liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The plant is part of the ongoing efforts by the national oil company to improve the current supply to the domestic market.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, disclosed the new projects and described the development as groundbreaking.

Source: Legit.ng