Price of Refilling 12.5kg, 5kg Cooking Gas Prices Rises, Report Shows 3 Most Expensive States
- The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigerians paid more to refill their Cooking gas in October 2024
- The bureau stated that the price of a 5kg cylinder increased by 3.32% while the cost of 12.5kg rose by 2.58%
- Borno, Yobe and Benue occupied the position of the states with the highest cooking prices for 5kg cylinder
The average price of refining a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, rose to N6,915.69 in October 2024.
This represents a 3.32% increase compared to N6,699.63 Nigerians paid in September 2024.
The increase is even more pronounced on a year-on-year basis, with prices jumping by 51.58% from N4,562.51 in October 2023 to the current price.
The figures are captured in the latest cooking gas price watch report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and analysed by Legit.ng.
Regional Breakdown
The northeast region recorded the highest average price for a 5kg cooking gas cylinder, with residents paying N7,319.03, above the national average.
In contrast, the northwest region had the lowest average price at N6,703.95, Punch reports.
States with highest Prices:
- Borno: N7,939.29
- Yobe: N7,580.00
- Benue: N7,578.00
States with lowest prices
- Katsina: N6,270.00
- Zamfara: N6,410.71
- Delta: N6,427.78
Prices for 12.5kg Cylinders
The cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG also saw an increase, rising by 2.58% month-on-month to N16,734.55 in October 2024, compared to N16,313.43 in September.
Year-on-year, the price surged by 58.68% from N10,545.87 in October 2023.
States with highest Prices:
- Rivers: N17,895.00
- Osun: N17,739.06
- Benue: N17,731.25
States with lowest prices
- Katsina: N14,725.00
- Nasarawa: N15,390.55
- Adamawa: N15,474.21
Zonal Analysis
For 12.5kg cylinders, the south-south region recorded the highest average price at N17,114.67, followed by the south-east at N16,906.10.
The north-central region had the lowest average price at N16,411.19.
Marketers identify cabal behind the rising price of cooking gas
Legit.ng previously reported that Cooking gas marketers under the Nigerian Association of Liquified Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) have accused the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal operators of causing the country's high cooking gas cost.
Oladapo Olatubosun, the association's president, disclosed this when they met the Senate Committee on Gas in the company of the group members.
