Airlines that cause delays in the transportation of customers' luggage face harsh penalties from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority

It stated that it would fine domestic and international carriers N10,000 and $170, respectively, for delayed passenger luggage

It pledged that the regulatory agency would impose sanctions on any airline that broke the regulations

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has threatened to take severe action against airlines that cause delays in the delivery of passengers' luggage.

The regulatory body announced that, as a first step to deter such behavior, it will fine foreign and domestic airlines $170 and N10,000, respectively, for delayed passenger bags.

NCAA announced in Abuja in October that travelers might receive up to $1,000 for lost luggage on domestic flights and $1,288 for Special Drawing Rights on foreign flights, according to a Punch report.

Speaking on Monday at an NCAA roadshow at the Lagos airport to raise awareness among travelers who will be taking the holiday, Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, promised that the regulatory body would apply the penalties against any airline that violated the rules.

Achimugu lamented that the majority of passengers had been ignorant of their rights for a very long time, allowing the airlines to continue violating them.

According to the NCAA spokesman, the roadshow would increase the traveling public's awareness of their rights under the NCAA Acts and the proper channels for lodging complaints.

“For way too long, Nigerians have been claiming not to know about the existence and the duties of the NCAA. Our duty, which is what we owe Nigerians, is to bring awareness to the industry. The passengers need to become more aware of their rights so that airlines will not continue to cheat them.

“The little things about the regulations that the passengers need to know, for instance, if you arrive at an airport and your luggage didn’t arrive with you, most passengers do not know that they have a right to demand compensation from the airlines.

“If it is a domestic flight, you can walk to the airline’s counter to demand for your N10,000 for not bringing your bag with you. For international flights, it is $170. A lot of passengers do not know this thing, but today, we are bringing an end to that circle of ignorance. We are bringing the regulations to Nigerians in an exciting manner.”

In order to facilitate reporting, Achimugui drew passengers' attention to the recently built NCAA website, emphasizing that the portal has increased passenger awareness and contributed to an increase in passenger complaints.

He went on to say that the portal had also made the airlines nervous.

Achimugu said that in addition to Lagos, the roadshow and stakeholders' meeting would take place at the airports in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

According to the executive summary snippet, Air France recorded 2,075 occurrences of lost baggage, more than any other foreign airline operating flights into Nigeria.

This was followed by KLM with 1,938; Egypt Air, 1,850; Royal Air Maroc, 1,745, British Airways, 1,428; Lufthansa, 1,535; Kenya Airways with 1,346; and Delta Airlines, 1,101.

Others include Qatar Airways, 980; Ethiopian Airlines, 545; Air Cote d’Ivoire, 424; Rwandair, 365; Asky, 290, South African Airways, 77; Air Peace, 49; Africa World Airlines, 35; Taag Angola, 31; and the Middle East with only five missing luggage.

According to the NCAA summary, in the first half of 2024, the luggage of 19,274 passengers on all airlines, both domestic and international, was reported delayed or lost.

NCAA sends important message to pilots

Legit.ng reported that flight crew workers, particularly pilots, have been cautioned by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority not to work for more than one airline at the same time while using the privilege simulators and proficiency checks authorized on their licenses.

According to the authority, such behaviour would be regarded as a major breach of the NCAA regulations and constituted a substantial threat to safety.

The November 6, 2024, circular, titled "Prohibition of Ad-Hoc Flight Operators for Multiple Airlines Background," was sent to all aircraft operators by Chris Najomo, the acting director-general of the NCAA.

