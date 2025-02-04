The NMDPRA has shut down 19 unlawful Category D cooking gas and liquefied petroleum gas outlets in Delta state

Nineteen illegal Category D cooking gas and liquefied petroleum gas outlets in Delta state have been closed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Operators of Category D LPG refill gas from authorised facilities for consumers to pick up at their locations, The Punch reported.

Speaking to reporters in Warri on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Victor Ohwodiasa, the NMDPRA coordinator in Delta, disclosed that the illegal gas outlets had been shut down for the past two weeks.

According to him, the affected stores were located in Warri, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Orerokpe, and other nearby areas.

Ohwodiasa stated that the illegal gas outlets were shut down for various reasons, including their hazardous locations and lack of necessary permits.

He said:

“During the operation, about 28 illegal outlets were identified by the authority. We tried to assess whether they could be regularised, as they were wrongly sited.

“The outlet sealed in Ogwashi-Ukwu was a five-metric-tonne refilling plant constructed by the roadside, close to high-tension cables.

“The authority assessed the environment and found that it was wrongly located on a right of way and had no approval. It was sealed, and a relocation order was issued immediately.

“Other offenders were engaged in what we call ‘decanting’—that is, transferring gas from one cylinder to another. This is strictly prohibited.

“The correct practice is ‘bottle swap,’ where customers exchange their empty cylinders for filled ones,” he said.

The NMDPRA coordinator emphasised that the goal of the exercise was to guarantee small-scale gas business owners operate in a safe and secure environment, not to irritate them.

He advised landlords not to give space to Category D LPG businesses that want to use their properties for illegal activities.

“The goal is to prevent potential fire outbreaks that could endanger lives and property,” he stated.

Ohwodiasa added:

“NMDPRA is committed to ensuring that lives and property are adequately protected.

“Imagine someone storing cooking gas near a welding workshop or where food vendors are frying bean cakes or roasting corn. A gas leak in such a setting would have catastrophic consequences.

“If an illegal operator does not value his own life, it is our duty to ensure he does not endanger himself or others by running an unauthorised facility.”

He promised that any infractions would result in legal repercussions and that the regulatory body would continue its enforcement activities throughout the state.

Additionally, he threatened to turn over criminals to security services for punishment if they refused to move their facilities.

The coordinator appealed to the public to report anyone engaging in illegal gas transfers to the NMDPRA for prompt action, saying, “Help us to serve you better.”

Gas price increases

The development comes after the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the average price for refilling a 5kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) cylinder in Nigeria stood at N7,177.27 in December 2024. This represented a 1.26% increase from the average price of N7,088.16 recorded in November 2024.

Nigerians move to integrate cooking gas

Legit.ng earlier reported that global and regional energy leaders and stakeholders would converge in Lagos at the 6th West Africa LPG Expo 2025 to forge a path towards West Africa's clean energy transition.

This flagship event solidifies its reputation as the foremost platform for advancing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a transformative energy solution for the region.

Building on the success of the past two editions, which attracted over 3,000 industry professionals and more than 80 top speakers, the 6th West Africa LPG Expo 2025 is poised to be the largest.

