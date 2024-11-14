NMDPRA has shut down two petroleum retail outlets and two gas stations in Delta state due to sharp practices

The impacted stations engaged in under-dispensing, operating without legitimate licenses, and other unlawful activities

The authority announced that NMDPRA would continue to enforce strict procedures to avoid any discrepancies in fuel dispensing

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has closed two gas stations and two retail petroleum outlets in Delta state due to illegal practices.

NMDPRA's Delta state coordinator, Engineer Victor Ohwodiasa, revealed this on Thursday, November 14, 2024, during a press briefing in Warri.

Ohwodiasa claimed in a Daily Trust report that the shutdown occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday at various places in the Asaba and Ibusa areas after the regulatory authority's team conducted surveillance.

He pointed out that the impacted stations engaged in illegal activities, such as operating without a valid license and under-dispensing.

“The authority will not tolerate any situation where consumers are shortchanged. Our mandate is to protect consumers and ensure they receive what they pay for. When we detect violations like under-dispensing, we immediately act to seal the facilities involved,” Ohwodiasa stated.

NMDPR to enforce stringent rules

He declared that to prevent any disparities in fuel dispensing, NMDPRA would keep enforcing stringent regulations.

“There may be slight mechanical errors, but when they exceed allowable limits, we shut down the facility. One litre should be one litre—no more, no less,” he added.

Ohwodiasa also advised gasoline marketers to ensure that their pumps are precisely calibrated to prevent inconsistencies that can deceive consumers.

“Our surveillance activities are aimed at protecting consumers. This week alone, we sealed four stations in Asaba and Ibusa for failing to comply with licensing and dispensing regulations,” he said.

“We are committed to ensuring that petroleum products remain available to consumers, sold at fair prices, and accurately dispensed,” he said.

He urged the public to notify the regulating agency of any questionable practices at gas stations, including underdispensing, subpar products, or possible diversions.

“We rely on consumers to be vigilant and report such cases, so we can act swiftly to ensure compliance,” he noted.

