The future of cooking gas in Africa would be on the front burner at a new Expo in Lagos as leaders discuss the way forward

Industry leaders and dealers are billed to be at the event, where such issues as pricing and taxation will be discussed

Cooking gas prices have been on the rise recently despite the Nigerian government’s removal of taxes and duties for importers

Global and regional energy leaders and stakeholders will converge in Lagos at the 6th West Africa LPG Expo 2025 to forge a path towards West Africa's clean energy transition.

This flagship event solidifies its reputation as the foremost platform for advancing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a transformative energy solution for the region.

LPG leaders move to solidify past experiences

Building on the success of the past two editions, which attracted over 3,000 industry professionals and more than 80 top speakers, the 6th West Africa LPG Expo 2025 is poised to be the largest.

The region's most prominent international LPG exhibition will feature innovations from over 100 local and international exhibitors. The event will further comprise Influential Industry conference sessions featuring over 50

expert speakers from the government, global investors, consultants and key LPG players in the region - while offering industrial networking opportunities.

The exhibition is open to all energy professionals, stakeholders, and clean energy advocates. It is supported by the Nigeria Liquefied and Compressed Gas Association (NLCGA), Nigerian Gas Associations, and the World Liquid Gas Association, which is based in Paris.

Nigeria to champion new integration methods

As Africa's second-largest LPG producer, Nigeria is at the forefront of integrating LPG into its energy framework. Through the Nigerian Energy Transition Plan, targeting net-zero emissions by 2060, significant investments have been made in LPG infrastructure, enhancing production, reducing imports, and expanding access.

According to The Sun, the organisers noted that neighbouring countries such as Ghana, Senegal, and Ivory Coast also leverage LPG to meet Africa's 2030 clean cooking goals and reduce biomass dependency.

Running alongside the LPG Expo, the 2nd CNG Africa, Nigeria 2025 will highlight the Nigeria Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (Pi-CNG), which aims to increase the number of Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) to 1 million by 2026.

The initiative will promote clean energy

This initiative showcases the economic, environmental, and energy independence benefits of adopting compressed natural gas (CNG).

A global leader in hosting premier events for the LPG industry, LPG Expo seeks to foster innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in the sector. With a proven track record of connecting thousands of industry professionals, LPG Expo continues to champion the transition to cleaner energy worldwide.

The event will be held March 3–4, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island Lagos.

Price of Refilling 12.5kg, 5kg Cooking Gas Rises

The average price of refining a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, rose to N6,915.69 in October 2024.

This represents a 3.32% increase compared to N6,699.63 Nigerians paid in September 2024.

The increase is even more pronounced year-on-year, with prices jumping by 51.58% from N4,562.51 in October 2023 to the current price.

