The Federal Government has authorized N4 billion for conditional cash transfers to Nigerian households in need

This action, which focuses mostly on the most vulnerable segments of society, is anticipated to assist at least 10 million displaced households

It reiterated the government's commitment to providing for the needs of internally displaced persons, affected communities, and returnees across Nigeria

The Federal Government has approved N4bn for conditional cash transfers to vulnerable households in Nigeria.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Prof. Nentawe Yilwada outlined the measures to address the nation's worsening humanitarian situation on Thursday at the United Nations House in Abuja during the introduction of the 2025 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan.

This action, which focuses mostly on the most vulnerable segments of society, is anticipated to assist at least 10 million displaced households, The Punch reported.

Beginning in February and ending in April, the cash transfer program aims to address the immediate needs of displaced families, particularly those in the Northeast.

The government has also approved N2 billion in interest-free loans to farmers, especially those in rural areas, to boost food production and self-sufficiency.

“We are prioritizing women, especially widows, pregnant women, and those with disabilities. The experiences of displaced women, particularly those facing pregnancy or disability, are especially challenging. We understand these vulnerabilities and will continue to support those who are most in need,” he said.

“The President has approved the Ministry’s plan to begin paying conditional cash transfers to 10 million displaced households between February and April. This initiative aims to support those most in need, particularly vulnerable families affected by displacement,” he added.

“Additionally, the government has allocated N2bn to provide interest-free loans to farmers in rural communities. These loans will range from N300,000 to N400,000 per household, helping farmers access necessary resources and linking them to market opportunities.

“Furthermore, a N4bn provision has been approved to support vulnerable groups through cash transfers, targeting families affected by natural disasters and other crises. These interventions are part of the government’s broader strategy to alleviate poverty and provide relief to those in urgent need,” the minister stated.

He also reaffirmed the government's resolve to meet the needs of affected communities, returnees, and internally displaced people throughout Nigeria.

He pointed out that the HNRP was created after lengthy deliberations and is intended to address the humanitarian issues in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, and other areas afflicted by war.

“We are combining the efforts of humanitarian, developmental, and peacebuilding platforms to ensure long-term resilience and sustainable solutions for these communities,” he added.

Yilwada emphasized the gender dynamics in these interventions and the importance of giving attention to homes led by women, who frequently suffer more difficulties, such as food insecurity, child marriage, and gender-based violence.

“Female-headed households experience higher rates of hunger than male-headed ones, and this is where we will focus much of our efforts. Ensuring access to food, water, healthcare, and safety for these women is one of our top priorities,” he added.

Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Trond Jensen provided an overview of the situation, noting that 7.8 million women, men, and children across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states will require humanitarian assistance in 2025.

FG opens up on sharing N75,000 cash

Legit.ng reported that the federal government intends to provide N75,000 in cash to roughly 70 million Nigerians who are considered to be among the "poorest of the poor."

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, revealed this yesterday when he appeared on Arise Television's The Morning Show.

Yilwatda said the ministry plans to implement the program throughout the 36 states of the Federation by the end of January 2025 to register up to 18.1 million Nigerian homes using the National Identity Number (NIN) system.

