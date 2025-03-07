There are projections that the NADDC's new vehicle regulation policy would open up 40,000 jobs

The NADDC Director General explained that with the volume of recycling that will happen, more than 40,000 Nigerians will get engaged

The policy mandates an end-of-life enforcement for vehicles no longer safe for road usage

About 40,000 jobs are set to be created, thanks to the latest vehicle regulation policy from the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The end-of-life vehicle regulation launched by the NADDC is expected to drive a circular economy, generate employment, and enhance environmental sustainability for Nigerians.

Speaking about the new regulation at the stakeholders’ engagement and ministerial press conference, the Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, noted that the new regulation would create up to 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He explained that by formalizing the recycling of vehicles, dismantling and repurposing the parts, it is also contributing to waste management while creating employment.

New vehicle regulation policy requires collaboration

Enoh noted that the country is finally taking action on this critical issue after years of paying lip service to it and urged NADDC to work closely with members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for smooth implementation.

He said;

“This regulation will protect our economy, boost employment, enhance road safety, and heal our environment. It places Nigeria among nations prioritising sustainable automotive waste management. We all need to support it.”

Speaking on the new regulation, NADDC Director-General Mr. Joseph Osanipin remarked that the volume of valuable materials to be produced in the recycling will generate substantial revenue for Nigeria and also encourage technological innovation.

NADDC's policy to protect the environment

The policy also sets clear recycling and environmental compliance targets for all players, especially the manufacturers and those in waste management, the PUNCH reports.

Osanipin added that many vehicles being imported into Nigeria are already near their end-of-life and pose dangers to the environment and health of Nigerians, hence the recent moves to clamp down on it.

It will also improve the proper disposal of batteries from the latest electric vehicles to prevent damage to the ecosystem.

Also at the conference was the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Teeser Ugbor.

Ugbor, who led the consultation on the regulation, remarked that proper recycling of end-of-life vehicles could generate over $100 billion in revenue for the country and cut down greenhouse gas emissions.

Ugbor also urged automobile manufacturers to engage in production with recycling in mind so that all the components can be recyclable.

FG to commence EV manufacturing

In related news, the federal government has secured a new partnership in Morocco for the local manufacturing of electric vehicles.

The partnership will enable a Moroccan firm to begin local manufacturing and assembly of electric vehicles (EVs) in Nigeria.

FG believes the initiative will not only help in the reduction of imported vehicles but also create jobs.

