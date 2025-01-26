The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended all access fees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja

The agency disclosed that the move was to ease traffic on the airport roads for users amind an ongoing construction

FAAN said the fee suspension will begin on Friday, January 24 and end on Friday, February 7, 2025

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended all access gate fees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

FAAN disclosed this in a statement signed by Obiageli Orah, saying that the move was to ease the traffic burden on airport roads by users.

FAAN explains the reason for suspending all access gate fees at Abuja airport. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI

Source: Getty Images

FAAN explains the reason for fee suspension

According to the statement, the suspension began on Friday, January 24, 2025, to Friday, February 7, 2025.

“The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that all access gates at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International International Airport, Abuja, are suspended to alleviate the traffic burden on our airport road users, the statement reads.

FAAN said it regrets the inconvenience caused by the ongoing construction and will ensure a smooth travel experience for road users.

A new airline makes inaugural flight to Nigeria

The development comes as Sierra Leon’s national carrier, Air Sierra Leone, has commenced flight operations from Freetown to Lagos as part of its plans to grow its African operations.

The airline also announced a technical collaboration with Nigeria’s Xejet to provide it with aircraft for its operations.

Air Sierra Leone marked its inaugural flight to Lagos on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, with about 36 passengers aboard its 50-seat capacity aircraft.

Edgard Lacle, Air Sierra Leon’s general manager said the airline will operate three weekly flights to Lagos.

According to him, the airline will use the E145, which has a 50-seat capacity, saying it is interested in pushing its products to its passengers.

He disclosed that the connection between the airline and Nigeria is very robust regarding trade.

Air Sierra Leone reveals reason for choosing Nigeria

Lacle said the main attraction for the airline was the trade and the movement, stating that trade tops the list followed by tourism.

“Many Nigerians have stayed in Sierra Leone for long and some are even married in Sierra Leone. We have all these connections,” he said.

The general manager stated the company expects a full load factor as its aircraft fits the market and movement of passengers and can maintain the momentum until there are changes in the market dynamics before adjusting.

Emmanuel Isa, Xejet CEO, said Air Sierra Leon’s maiden flight reflects the power of dreams and the collective effort of a nation.

Air Peace shares the actual cost of a one-hour flight

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier, says the cost of operating a one-hour flight surpasses N14 million.

Oluwatosin Olajide, the airline’s chief operating officer, disclosed this, saying that N7 million is needed to buy 4,000 litres of aviation fuel sold at N1,400 per litre in Nigeria.

Oluwatosin Olajide, the airline’s chief operating officer, disclosed this, saying that N7 million is needed to buy 4,000 litres of aviation fuel sold at N1,400 per litre in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng