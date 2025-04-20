MultiChoice has introduced a weekly subscription plan for DStv and GOtv subscribers under its Ka Weekie campaign

The company disclosed that the new subscription allows its users flexibility and short-term payment options

The company disclosed that the DStv Lumber and GOtv Lite are the lowest subscription plans in the new arrangement

To boost accessibility and flexibility, MultiChoice has unveiled new subscription plans for DStv and GOtv subscribers under the ‘Ka Weekie’ campaign.

The pay-TV company announced this recently, saying that the new packages are designed for customers who prefer a short-term payment option, with lower prices.

MultiChoice announces seven-day subscription packages for DStv and GOtv subscribers. Credit: MultiChoice

MutiChoice includes the lowest plans

DStv Lumba and GOtv Lite plans are the lowest price points, providing accessibility to users in Uganda.

MultiChoice Uganda PR and Communications Manager, Rinaldi Jamugisa, said the plan was part of the firm’s effort to align with customer needs.

According to him, the company understands that its subscribers need affordable and flexible options to keep up with their shows and programmes.

The new plans reflect its commitment to delivering value while ensuring entertainment is accessible to everyone.

He said that the short-term allows viewers the freedom to manage their subscriptions in line with their budgets and lifestyles.

The packages in the new arrangement

The seven-day subscription packages cover a wide range of viewing plans and budgets.

The DStv weekly package includes the Lumba package, Access, Family Package, and Compact.

Others are GOtv Lite Coats, Valuepack and Pack, GOtv Max, GOtv Supa, GOtv Supa Plus.

Colin Asiimwe, MultiChoice's head of marketing, disclosed that the new campaign is a response to consistent feedback from subscribers.

He noted that the campaign is designed for daily use and weekly earners, frequent travellers, and subscribers preferring on-demand viewing.

The company disclosed that the new packages are available through its MyDStv and MyGOtv apps or by dialling their USSD mobile phones with platforms such as MTN MoMo, Airtel, partner banks and selected agents nationwide.

MultiChoice hikes prices for Nigerians

The company’s image maker, Jamugisa, said users can switch back to monthly, quarterly, or annual plans by making a full payment or maintaining enough account credit.

He said the cost of any active weekly plan will be deducted from the new subscription.

The company recently hiked its subscription packages in Nigeria, which caused national outrage, leading to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection (FCCPC) suing the firm.

The commission had directed MultiChoice to maintain the old rates pending investigations, an order the company disregarded.

MultiChoice reported losing almost four million subscribers in less than two years after increasing prices for DStv and GOtv.

The company told its shareholders to brace for challenging times due to macroeconomic headwinds.

MultiChoice loses almost four million subscribers

MultiChoice, which operates GOtv and DStv, disclosed that its subscribers declined from 23 million to 19.3 million in almost 24 months.

According to reports, many subscriber losses happened outside its home country, South Africa.

In its operational update, the Pay-TV firm said it is preparing its financial results for Q1 2025.

BusinessDay reports that the company’s announcement to shareholders revealed that the challenging consumer environment had reduced its subscriber base and led to limited revenue growth.

243,000 Nigerian subscribers disconnect from DStv, GOtv

Legit.ng earlier reported that Multichoice, the parent company of DStv, GOtv, has disclosed that about 243,000 Nigerians refused to renew their subscriptions between April and September 2024 due to the drop in Nigeria’s macro and consumer environment.

The company noted that high inflation at 32.70% affected subscribers in Nigeria.

Multichoice disclosed this in its financial statement released on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, saying that over 566,000 non-South African subscribers ended their subscriptions in the period under review.

