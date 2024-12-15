Festus Keyamo rejected House calls to revoke Living Faith Church’s airstrip license, emphasizing that the church complied with all legal processes

Keyamo warned against discrimination, stating licenses cannot be selectively revoked

Responding to safety worries, Keyamo assured that private airstrip operations are tightly regulated, requiring international airport checks for all outbound flights

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has rejected calls by the House of Representatives to withdraw the license granted to Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, for its private airstrip.

Speaking on This Morning, an Arise Television program, Keyamo emphasized that the church has fully complied with legal processes.

Keyamo speaks on Oyedepo's airstrip license request Photo credit: @WinnersWLD/@fkeyamo

Source: Twitter

“You can’t single out an individual in a country like this when you have given the same right to so many people and say withdraw that particular one. On what basis?” he asked.

Adherence to Legal Processes Highlighted

Keyamo pointed out that the church adhered to all necessary regulations before the license was approved.

“It took me one year to approve that airstrip because we went through so many processes,” he said.

By law, the Minister of Aviation holds authority over such approvals, and Keyamo explained his decision:

“I looked at all the processes. I approved," he said.

Concerns Over National Security Addressed

In October, the House of Representatives had urged the Federal Government to revoke licenses for private airstrips, citing national security concerns.

However, Keyamo reassured Nigerians that stringent security protocols are in place.

“You cannot take off from any private airstrip in Nigeria and fly outside the country. This is not possible. You must first land at an international airport. You will be well-processed and checked before you fly out,” he clarified.

Keyamo stressed the importance of fairness, warning against discriminatory practices.

“The constitution says you should not discriminate against any Nigerian. They are following the rules,” he added.

Oyedepo speaks on how church's private jets were gotten

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that during Shiloh 2024, Bishop David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of Living Faith Church, shared a remarkable story about the church's acquisition of private jets, revealing that the purchase was not funded through offerings.

Bishop Oyedepo, known for his bold declarations, explained that the first aircraft was given to the church without any prayer or financial appeal.

He emphasized that no pressure was placed on the congregation to contribute towards the purchase and that it was not part of any fundraising effort.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng