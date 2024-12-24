James Cleverly, the UK Conservative Home Secretary, offered a five-point strategy to reduce immigration in 2024

Social workers, skilled worker visas, the immigration wage list, graduate visas and others are all impacted by these changes

International students, social workers and their dependents, humanitarian visa programs, and asylum seekers were the main drivers of this expansion

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

UK Conservative Home Secretary James Cleverly presented a "five-point plan" to cut immigration, which included major adjustments to visa regulations on December 4, 2023.

In 2024, there were major adjustments to visa regulations. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

These changes affect social care workers, skilled worker visas, the immigration salary list, spouse/partner visas, and graduate visas.

These visa reforms were justified by Conservative ministers' worries that immigration was excessive, given that net migration was predicted to reach 866,000 in 2023.

This development was largely caused by humanitarian visa programs, asylum seekers, international students, and social workers and their dependents.

Social Care workers

It is no longer possible for social workers to bring partners and children on their visas.

On March 11, 2024, it became illegal for newly hired care workers to bring their immediate relatives.

Skilled worker visa

The going rate minimum wage for each position also increased dramatically, and the baseline minimum pay for a skilled worker visa went from £26,200 to £38,700. Those who already have a visa and seek for renewals or settlement before April 4, 2030, are exempt from the new £38,700 wage criteria.

On April 4, 2024, the minimum wage hike went into effect. It's crucial to remember that, according to national pay scales, social workers can earn up to £23,200, whereas NHS employees and educators have distinct compensation criteria.

First-time applicants after April 4, 2024, may still qualify under certain conditions, such as being under 26 years of age, or on a Graduate visa.

Spouse/partner visa

The minimum income needed for British nationals to sponsor a spouse or partner visa went up from £18,600 to £29,000 on April 11, 2024.

Even though the Labour government has ordered a review, which is anticipated to be completed in June 2025, the barrier will not be raised to £38,700 as the Conservative government had originally intended.

Importantly, only first-time applicants are subject to the £29,000 income criterion.

Graduate visa review

The graduate visa, a two-year unsponsored work permit for international graduates of British universities, was examined by an impartial commission to look for possible misuse.

On May 14, 2024, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) released their review, concluding that there had been no serious abuse and urging that the route be kept available.

Immigration salary list

On April 4, 2024, the shortage occupation list was replaced by the immigration pay list, which was a condensed list of occupations that qualified for a skilled worker visa at a lower minimum wage.

UK makes important changes to 2025 UK visa

Legit.ng reported that for 2025, the UK government has revised the financial requirements for anyone wishing to apply for a work, tourist, or student visa.

With considerable adjustments to the requirements for living expenses and visa application fees, the financial rules for 2025 have been updated to take into account the nation's economic circumstances.

Students, visitors, employees, and families who want to reside in or travel to the nation in next year are all impacted by the changes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng