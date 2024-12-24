Customers of Ecobank Nigeria have been cautioned to remain alert for fraudsters throughout the Yuletide season

It made this statement while providing clients with ongoing access to financial services through its digital platforms

The bank had previously warned that their card would undergo planned maintenance, which could interfere with operations

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

While offering customers continuous access to financial services via its digital platforms during the holiday season, Ecobank Nigeria has warned them to be on the lookout for scammers during the Yuletide.

Ecobank provides a full range of financial services and solutions. Photo Credit: Ecobank

Source: Getty Images

Adeola Ogunyemi, Ecobank Nigeria's Head of Consumer Banking, emphasized in a statement on Monday that customers can easily continue their transactions and shopping through the bank's numerous digital platforms.

Ogunyemi emphasised the Bank's long-standing dedication to digital transformation, which seeks to enhance customers' satisfaction and offer alternate methods of accessing banking services.

The Ecobank Group, the top pan-African banking organisation, includes Ecobank Nigeria as an affiliate. Through more than 240 branches and 35,000 Xpress Point agencies throughout Nigeria, the bank provides a full range of financial services and solutions to its clientele, including consumer, business, corporate, and investment banking.

The bank had earlier announced that it will carry out scheduled maintenance on their card, which may cause service disruption.

In a message to customers, Ecobank announced that maintenance will occur from 11.00pm on Thursday, November 21, 2024, to 1.00am on Friday, November 22, 2024.

The message to customers reads,

"Dear Valued Customer System Maintenance. We wish to notify you of scheduled system maintenance on our card services, taking place from 11:00 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2024, to 1:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Fraudsters Attack Nigerian Banks, Steal Money, Access Bank, Others React

Legit.ng reported that the most recent Fraud Risk Report from the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) has shown that between the first and third quarters of this year, Nigeria had a 50% increase in financial losses connected to fraud and a 100% increase in digital fraud incidences.

The survey claims that fraud instances have increased on all platforms and that the risks are further increased by the growth of digital transactions.

The increasing sophistication of identity theft, insider cooperation, and cyber fraud took a serious toll on Nigerian financial institutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng