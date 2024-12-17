Transcorp Hotels PLC will be having Uzo Oshogwe as the new MD/CEO, succeeding Dupe Olusola

Outgoing, Dupe Olusola has been praised for her leadership over the years, especially for steering the company through COVID-19 challenges

The new CEO, Oshogwe, brings over 30 years of executive experience across finance, operations

Transcorp Hotels PLC has announced the appointment of Uzo Oshogwe as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Beginning January 1, 2024, Oshogwe will assume leadership from Dupe Olusola, who has been at the helm of the hospitality company since March 2020.

The announcement of leadership was made on Monday, December 16.

Profile of new Transcorp MD, CEO

The statement shows that Uzo Oshogwe brings over 30 years of professional experience to the role.

Oshogwe is currently the MD/CEO of Afriland Properties Ltd, a management, investment, and development company. She has previously held leadership positions at United Bank for Africa Plc and Accenture UK, Punch reports.

She holds a BSc. in Chemistry from Ambrose Alli University, Edo State, an MSc in Information Systems Design from the University of Westminster, London and a professional certificate in Real Estate Management from Harvard Business School, USA.

Transcorp praises Dupe Olusola

Dupe Olusola has received high praise for her leadership and contribution to Transcorps Hotels over the past four years and nine months.

The company described her efforts as transformational, particularly in helping the brand navigate the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company stated that Olusola leaves behind a legacy of remarkable achievements that have positioned the company as a leader in Africa’s hospitality industry.

It added:

"Under her stewardship, Transcorp Hotels Plc achieved unprecedented growth, breaking records in revenue and profitability, even in the face of global challenges. Her strategic vision ensured the delivery of exceptional guest experiences and the implementation of initiatives that align with international best practices.

"A thought leader and advocate for the development of the African hospitality industry, Dupe Olusola has represented the company and the continent on global stages, contributing to vital conversations about the sector's growth, resilience, and potential. Her participation in high-profile forums, such as the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum, has cemented her reputation as a leading voice shaping the narrative around Africa’s burgeoning hospitality market."

"Dupe Olusola's leadership has also been recognised through numerous personal accolades, including the Seven Stars Woman of the Year, as only the second recipient of this esteemed honour in the 12-year history of the awards. The recognition celebrates her outstanding leadership and transformative impact on the African hospitality industry. Beyond personal recognition, Transcorp Hotels Plc thrived under her leadership, garnering nearly 40 prestigious awards.

"Her emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and empowering the next generation of leaders has left an indelible mark on the industry and set new standards for hospitality excellence. She has built a strong foundation which the company can now build on, to actualise its growth and expansion plans, starting with the launch of the 5,000-capacity event centre which is awaiting commissioning."

Speaking on the leadership changes, Emmanuel N. Nnorom, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, said:

"Uzo Oshogwe's exceptional leadership skills and extensive experience in driving organisational growth make her the right person to continue building on Dupe Olusola's remarkable achievements at Transcorp Hotels Plc. Her expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to create value and deliver excellence in the hospitality industry."

