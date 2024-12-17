Keystone Bank Chairman Ada Chukwudozie has stressed the importance of digital banking in Nigeria

She said that embracing digital banking will boost Nigeria’s economy and ensure financial inclusion

The Keystone Bank boss reeled out the bank’s achievements in 2024 and the plans for the coming year

The Chairman of Keystone Bank PLC, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, has emphasised the need for innovation in the banking sector to tackle the nation's economy.

During the bank's annual end-of-year dinner party in Lagos, Lady Chukwudozie highlighted that digital transformation was one of the bank's significant achievements in 2024.

Keystone Managing Director, Hassan Iman, Lady Chukwudozie, Peter Obi, Aminu Tambuwal and a guest at the event. Credit: Keystone

Source: Original

Chukwudozie praises the bank’s resilience

Lady Chukwudozie said, "This year, we have navigated many challenges but seized countless opportunities. Our accomplishments have been significant, from innovative advancements in digital banking to strengthening our relationships with valued customers and stakeholders. At the same time, enhancing our reputation as a customer-focused institution.

"This opportunity has allowed me to join in building upon the solid foundation that has been laid. Tonight, I’d like to share some of the accomplishments that have made this year one to remember, all of which have been possible thanks to the strong partnerships we've built, and outline our vision for the future.

While stressing that the bank has scored some milestones through its digital transformation, Lady Chukwudozie said, "The bank currently ranks very high in digital channels experience according to the KPMG Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey (BICX) 2023 across digital channels (USSD—1st, Mobile App 3rd, Internet 2nd, ATM 2nd)."

According to her, Keystone Bank ranked among the top three for customer journey phases covering account opening, transacting, product purchase, complaints resolution, and relationship management. I believe the Bank can leverage its digital appeal to attract customers and investors and attain optimal commercial success as we enter a new fiscal year.

Chukwudozie plots new future for Keystone bank

Lady Chukwudozie, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) for Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi Zone, mentioned that the bank planned to concentrate on expanding its digital offerings in the coming year.

The Chairman appreciated the board, employees, stakeholders, and customers for their unwavering support, which she noted has fueled the bank's progress.

Persons of worth swell the bank’s ranks

"To our customers, thank you for your trust and loyalty. Our partnership with you is invaluable, and we are committed to continuously improving and providing you with the best financial solutions to meet your evolving needs," Lady Chukwudozie added.

The event was attended by the Governor of Lagos State, Jide Sanwolu; his Zamfara State counterpart, Dauda Lawal; Benue Deputy Governor, Sam Ode; Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi; former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye; and former Minister of Interior, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho.

Other dignitaries include the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli CFR; the Traditional Ruler of Ezinifite, Igwe Bob Eze; the publishers of Champion Newspaper, Mr & Mrs Uche Iheakanwa; Prince Chris Igwe; Chef Chidi Anyaegbu of Chisco Motors; Chief Martin Agbaso Ochudo of Igbo land; Elder & Barr; Mrs Ngozi Ekeoma; Mahmud Tukur; Nkiru Anumudu; Mrs Uredi; and Captains of Industries, amongst others.

CBN releases new exchange rate as naira gains

Legit.ng earlier reported that the value of the Nigerian currency, the naira, improved in the official and parallel markets as demand for the dollar declined.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that the naira appreciated by 0.85% to gain N13 in the Electronic Foreign Exchange Marching System (EFEMS).

Buyers quoted the dollar at N1,532 on Thursday, December 12, 2024, relative to N1,545 recorded the previous day.

