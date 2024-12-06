UBA Group plans to establish a branch in Saudi Arabia and broaden its activities across Africa

This comes after the bank and France signed a landmark corporate partnership agreement

The bank’s GMD said its new African subsidiaries signify a step forward for UBA's global expansion strategy

In 2025, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group intends to expand its operations throughout Africa and open a presence in Saudi Arabia.

This follows the bank's signing of a historic contract with France for corporate cooperation.

Oliver Alawuba, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, made the announcement during a send-off dinner honoring the bank's departed non-executive directors on Wednesday night in Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alawuba announced that UBA's worldwide growth strategy would take a major stride with the creation of new African subsidiaries in addition to its Saudi expansion.

With more than 25,000 employees and more than 45 million clients in 24 countries, he said UBA is dedicated to becoming a sustainable and forward-thinking organisation, Premium Times reported.

“Our chairman was in Saudi Arabia recently and announced that UBA will establish its presence there next year. We will also launch additional African subsidiaries, ensuring that the bank grows from strength to strength,” Mr Alawuba said.

The CEO thanked the retirees for their contributions to UBA's expansion over the years and credited the bank's success to a team effort.

“The UBA that has over 25,000 staff and serves more than 45 million customers across 24 countries is the legacy you have contributed to. That is the UBA that will continue to thrive for generations,” he added.

UBA's chairperson, Tony Elumelu, also attended the occasion and praised the retirees for their steadfast commitment, which he said played a key role in the bank's achievements.

“At UBA, we are more than just a bank; we are a family. These individuals have been selfless, ultra-dedicated, and instrumental to the success we have achieved in Nigeria, Africa, and globally. We owe a debt of gratitude to their families for the support they provided,” Mr Elumelu said.

