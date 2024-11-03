United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has set the wheels in motion to expand its operations in the Middle East

This move will mark the bank’s second subsidiary in the Gulf Region, following the expansion of its business to the UAE in 2022

UBA Group Deputy Managing Director said that opening a presence in Saudi Arabia represents the next step

In an interview with Arise TV and during a panel discussion at the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, UBA Group Deputy Managing Director Muyiwa Akinyemi revealed this, highlighting the bank's strategic commitment to supporting Africa's growth through infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and long-term partnerships across important international markets.

He said,

“Opening a presence in Saudi Arabia represents the next step for us in connecting the Africa Gulf region.

“We are excited to bring UBA’s expertise in financial services to Saudi Arabia, where we aim to facilitate knowledge transfer and create strong economic linkages.

“This venture will further enable us to access Saudi expertise in food security, energy transition, and sustainable practices, which are all critical for Africa’s continued development.”

While emphasizing the importance of Africa as a strategic investment destination for long-term capital, he said,

“Africa’s infrastructure deficit is an opportunity for investors worldwide. Our pitch to the Gulf and Southeast Asia emphasizes that Africa must be part of their investment horizon. Today, food security is paramount as our population expands.”

Akinyemi also highlighted the bank’s dedication to nurturing Africa’s youth talent through entrepreneurship.

“Guided by our Group Chairman’s efforts with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, UBA is committed to supporting young entrepreneurs in tech, agriculture, and entertainment, which are all burgeoning sectors in Africa. With such a young and dynamic population, we see enormous potential for innovation and growth.”

