Due to the availability of online banking, certain banks have seen a growth in their digital channels

Semrush data shows that the UBA is ranked number one, with 2.36 million visits in June 2024

In June, Paystack customers accounted for 2.23 million visits, making them the second-highest visitors

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Some banks have seen an increase in their digital channels due to online banking choices as their client base becomes more and more accustomed to using digital technologies.

In Nigeria, the bulk of financial institutions now use digital banks. Photo Credit: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Since digital technology has grown to be a significant factor that has a significant impact on the financial industry, the majority of financial institutions in Nigeria have adjusted accordingly.

A significant portion of Nigerians have steadily shifted from using traditional banking techniques to the simpler self-service choices offered by banks, which involve using computers and cellphones for ease when transacting.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Businessinsider reported that some banks have seen an increase in their digital channels due to online banking choices as their client base becomes more and more accustomed to using digital technologies.

The financial organisations that had the most visitors in June 2024 are listed in a recent Semrush data set. A system of average monthly visitors was used to rank the websites of commercial banks and other financial services organisations.

The United Bank for Africa (UBA), with 2.36 million visits in June 2024, is at the top of the ranking.

Paystack customers were the second-highest visitors with 2.23 million visits in June.

With 1.25 million visitors, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) came in third.

10 banking websites Nigerians visit the most

Bank website Visits 1 ubagroup.com 2.36M 2 paystack.com 2.23M 3 gtbank.com 1.25M 4 zenithbank.com 1.17M 5 accessbankplc.com 1.15M 6 wise.com 950.25K 7 firstbanknigeria.com 855.36K 8 xe.com 817.15K 9 providusbank.com 713.76K 10 mastercard.com 400.1K

Another bank set to begin operation in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Summit Bank has just received provisional licensing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to begin operation.

The new licence brings the total number of full-fledged Islamic banks licenced in the country to six.

Non-interest banking, devoid of interest rates, operates under a robust ethical framework governing all its operations and transactions.

Source: Legit.ng