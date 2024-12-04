According to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Nigerian travelers can now apply for a visa without showing their passport

The president of South Africa reiterated the nation's resolve to address the challenges faced by companies in both countries

The South African leader asserts that the Global South's problems and Africa's development will be firmly included in the G20 agenda

Nigerian tourists can now apply for a visa without presenting a passport, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa revealed this on Tuesday at the opening of the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, which President Bola Tinubu attended.

He claimed that by implementing policies like five-year multiple entry visas, South Africa has streamlined its visa requirements to make travel easier for Nigerian tourists and business travelers.

“Our efforts to create a favourable environment include our simplified visa process for Nigerian business people to travel to South Africa. Qualifying Nigerian business people can be granted a five-year multiple entry visa,” he said.

Additionally, he reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to tackling the difficulties encountered by businesses in both nations and removing barriers to increased investment, BusinessDay reported.

“As we mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, we see a bright future for our relationship. Our strong bonds of friendship provide a firm foundation for more meaningful economic cooperation.

“Nigeria is host to a number of South African companies. South Africa has always been open to Nigerian business, reflected in the number of investments and operations established in this country.

“But there is much more we need to do. We need to remove the remaining constraints to greater investment, just as we need to address some of the challenges that companies have experienced.

In order to further fortify and cultivate a business environment that provides reassurances to investors, particularly those from South Africa, President Ramaphosa recognized the changes implemented by the Nigerian administration.

According to the South African leader, the G20 agenda will firmly include Africa's growth and the issues affecting the Global South.

“It will be the first time the G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on African soil. We will seek to galvanise support for the AU’s Agenda 2063 as we pursue an inclusive global agenda.

“For South Africa, it is our view that in shaping global discourse, programs should be tailored to ensure that in our societies, no one is left behind,” he said.

