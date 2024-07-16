Nigerians looking to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work or visit can now apply for a visa

The UAE government has made adjustments to the requirements, including visa fees and others

The Federal Government has signed an agreement with the government of the United Arab Emirates to resume visa issuance

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has updated its requirements for Nigerians looking to secure a visa following the resumption of visa issuance.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian government had secured an agreement with the UAE, allowing Nigerian passport holders to get visas to travel to the country starting July 15, 2024.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on his X handle on Monday, July 15, 2024.

UAE visa requirements changes

One change is the non-refundable visa application fees, which increased from $100 (N155,500) to N640,000.

BusinessDay reports that the visa fee does not guarantee a visa to the UAE, as the issued DVN will only be valid for 14 days from issuance or once the visa application has been processed by the visa application department (whichever comes first).

These changes are per the new visa issuance guidelines established by the government of the UAE.

Additionally, as part of the requirements to visit the UAE with a Nigerian passport, applicants must obtain a Document Verification Number (DVN) before applying for a visa.

Here is a snapshot of the requirements to travel to the UAE

1. A valid Document Verification Number (DVN) from its website.

- The DVN costs a non-refundable N640,000, excluding VAT, for each application

2. Proof of bank account

- Six-month bank statement with a minimum balance of $10,000

3. Round-trip flight tickets

4. Proof of hotel booking confirmed and paid

5. The visa fee must be paid by credit card at the UAE Visa Centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

