Abuja, FCT - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the newly appointed Senate Chairman on Diaspora, has called for effective governance as a means to curb the rising wave of Nigerian emigration, commonly referred to as the 'Japa' syndrome.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Senate Committee on Diaspora, she stressed the need for strategic reforms that would create an environment conducive to retaining talent and attracting diaspora investment.

The new Diaspora Committee chair, Senator Natasha has announced plans for a Business Summit to convene dignitaries from abroad.

Lawmaker highlights reason for emmigration

The senator pointed out that many Nigerians leave the country in search of better economic prospects, security, and quality of life.

However, she maintained that rather than imposing restrictions on migration, the government must focus on providing opportunities that encourage citizens to remain and contribute to national development.

She stated:

"We cannot keep losing our best brains to other countries. However, the solution is not to force them to stay. People stay where opportunities are abundant, security is assured, and governance is functional. Nigeria must provide these conditions to stop the Japa syndrome."

Natasha proffers solution to emigration problem

To tackle this challenge, Akpoti-Uduaghan proposed three key strategies. First, she advocated for the establishment of a Diaspora Investment and Development Bank to channel remittances into structured projects in sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, and technology.

She highlighted the immense financial contribution of Nigerians abroad, citing over $21 billion in annual remittances, which, if properly harnessed, could drive economic growth.

The second strategy involves expanding economic opportunities by developing industries where skilled professionals can find employment upon returning home.

She referenced successful models from India and Ethiopia, which have leveraged their diaspora communities to build thriving sectors like information technology and textile manufacturing.

She said:

"Nigeria must take lessons from countries like India, which dominates the global ICT sector, and Ethiopia, which has established over 80 thriving textile industries with the help of its diaspora. We must replicate these models."

Additionally, she called for the creation of a comprehensive Nigerian diaspora database to facilitate structured engagement with professionals abroad.

By collaborating with embassies, the government could accurately track Nigerian talent across different regions and integrate them into national development initiatives.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also emphasized the need for partnerships with international organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to secure funding and technical expertise for key development projects.

As part of her long-term vision, she announced plans to host a Nigeria Diaspora Business Summit, where professionals abroad could showcase their innovations and investment potential.

Senate names Natasha chair of diaspora committee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had been appointed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora, a move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s engagement with its citizens abroad.

The announcement was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, marking a significant step towards harnessing the potential of the Nigerian diaspora.

