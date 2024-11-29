Last and Biggest Friday to shop Jumia Black Friday deals
Imagine missing out on the chance to save big during Jumia's Black Friday extravaganza! You don’t want to be that person, especially not in this economy.
Jumia’s annual November Black Friday sale comes to an end on the 30th of this month. If you have not yet taken advantage of this once-in-a-year opportunity since it started on November 1, 2024, then you would need to hurry over to this side because today, Nov 29th, is the last and biggest Friday to enjoy the amazing offers available on Jumia.
They have partnered with some of the top global and local brands and are offering the best deals on phones, electronics, fashion items, skincare products, home appliances and more throughout the month of November on Jumia Black Friday.
Jumia Black Friday’s best offers
Some of the amazing deals you don’t want to miss on Jumia’s Black Friday includes:
1. Flash Sales: You will get up to 60% off on select items at different times of the day. Set your reminders now to get ready for it. It will run on:
Friday, November 29: 10am, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm
Saturday November 30: 12pm and 4pm.
2. Brand Days: Take advantage of Jumia’s partnership with top brands to enjoy huge discounts and best quality products on November 29th and 30th. Jumia partners with top brands such as Xiaomi, Infinix, Oraimo, Nivea, Skyrun, Haier Thermocool, Diageo, Tecno, Bacardi, and many others.
3. Treasure Hunt: Today is the last Friday left in November to participate in Jumia's Treasure Hunt where you stand a chance to find a N250,000 shopping voucher at 99% off. Don’t wait till next year to participate, join in now.
4. Extra 20% discount on all Black Friday deals: This is the last Friday to enjoy an additional 20% off on all Jumia Black Friday deals, it is valid on November 29 only from 12pm to 6pm. The hack is to visit as soon as it clocks 12pm because those products run out super fast.
5. Cyber Monday: Gadgets are not cheap, but on December 2nd, you will get them for cheaper with up to 20% off on all tech appliances.
What are you waiting for? The clock is ticking. Fall out for Jumia’s Black Friday before it runs out.
Download Jumia App to Get Started
To properly enjoy Jumia Black Friday deals, download the Jumia App on the Play Store or App Store.
