FCT, Abuja - The minister of agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has been commended as a champion of agricultural sector reform.

The convener of the Coalition for Human Rights Promotion in Africa (CHRPA), Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, said Senator Abubakar Kyari’s dedication has yielded remarkable progress in the past year.

Kyari was commended for enhancing food security and nutrition. Photo credit: Coalition for Human Rights Promotion in Africa (CHRPA)

He made this known in a statement issued during a press conference and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday in Abuja.

Agabi also acknowledged Senator Kyari's other achievements including the successful launch of the 2023-2024 dry-season farming program.

He added the distribution of 58,500 metric tonnes of milled rice and the development of 23 improved crop varieties.

"His commitment to food security, sustainable agricultural practices, and farmer empowerment have set a strong foundation for a prosperous and sustainable agricultural sector.

"Under Senator Kyari's leadership, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has made significant strides in enhancing food security and nutrition, improving market access, and generating employment opportunities in the agricultural sector.

"The allocation of N309 billion towards these critical endeavours demonstrates the government's unwavering support for the agricultural sector."

