Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his administration's investment in livestock development is an attempt to turn a situation of tragedy and hopelessness into economic opportunity.

Tinubu said the livestock development will end the farmer-herder clashes crisis and eradicate hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

President Tinubu stated this at the signing of a Letter of Intent with JBS S.A, one of the top three largest meat processing companies globally, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday, November 21.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy made this known in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956

“What we are doing right now is that we are solving a problem that afflicted humanity in that part of Africa, clashes between farmers and migrating cows that have caused some life and bloodshed when there is a modern, civilized way to solve those problems and even bring a successful economy out of it.

“We are trying to turn a situation of tragedy, hopelessness into economic opportunity, see through problems and see the opportunity that is involved in it.”

Tinubu urged JBS S.A to see the considerable potentials in the $2.5billion livestock investment opportunities in Nigeria, especially with its huge population and tap into it.

