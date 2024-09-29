CFAO Equipment Nigeria has introduced a compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered bus

The company is providing a practical and environmentally friendly option to road transport providers

According to the company, owners can use CNG as a more cost-effective solution to save operating expenses

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

In response to the increased demand for alternative fuels, CFAO Equipment Nigeria has launched a bus powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), offering road transport operators a viable and sustainable choice.

The 7-meter King Long CNG bus is an environmentally sustainable way to alleviate the financial burden on commuters and transporters at the same time, Daily Trust reported.

Francois Van Bladel, General Manager of CFAO Equipment Nigeria, clarified that the CNG-powered bus is an extremely efficient choice in a difficult economic climate because it is manufactured with the newest technology.

The company claimed that owners can reduce operational expenses by using CNG as a more affordable option to petrol and diesel.

He said,

“This vehicle comes at a time when the high cost of petrol is creating significant challenges for both transport operators and passengers. The King Long CNG bus offers a reliable solution that reduces fuel expenses and contributes to cleaner air in our cities.

“By introducing the CNG-powered King Long bus, we are not only addressing the economic realities of the Nigerian market but also showing our commitment to greener and more sustainable transportation solutions.”

With four 80-liter CNG cylinders, the King Long bus guarantees sufficient fuel capacity and lessens the need for frequent refills, which is a big advancement in Nigeria's efforts to cut transportation expenses.

The bus is perfect for a variety of transportation purposes, such as staff buses, school shuttles, and commercial transportation, thanks to its roomy 25+1 passenger capacity.

Passengers are also guaranteed comfortable travel thanks to the bus's 12kW air conditioning system, which is situated on top. The general safety and convenience of operation for drivers are improved by added equipment such a rearview camera.

The King Long bus is powered by a YC4D140N-50 engine that complies with Euro V emission standards, offering both fuel efficiency and lower emissions. This ensures that bus owners can save on fuel costs while helping to reduce the harmful pollution associated with traditional petrol and diesel engines.

In a statement, CFAO Equipment Nigeria said that its nationwide network possessed replacement parts and after-sales services that were easily accessible, providing operators with peace of mind when it came to servicing their buses.

A division of CFAO Mobility Nigeria, CFAO Equipment Nigeria stated that it "remains focused on providing innovative and cost-effective transportation solutions tailored to the needs of Nigerians."

Reacting to this, Okeke Mercy said that the development would help to solve the country's fuel queue issues.

"Nigerians are going through a lot as a result of recurring fuel scarcity. with the introduction of CNG-powered vehicles, I believe that a lot of people will not have to worry about fuel scarcity"

Billionaire Obi Cubana rolls out CNG-powered tricycles

Legit.ng reported that Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, widely recognised as Obi Cubana, has launched a showroom for tricycles powered by Compressed Natural Gas through his company, Enviable Transport, in collaboration with DAG Bajaj Auto Nigeria.

This initiative aims to lower transportation costs for drivers and passengers alike.

The launch event took place at the Enviable Transport head office showroom on Ikorodu–Sagamu Road, Ikorodu.

