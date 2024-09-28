Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has collaborated with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas to distribute more than 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles as part of efforts to empower young people in Nigeria.

Nigerian government unveils 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles amid high petrol price

Source: UGC

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, announced this at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, where he also highlighted other initiatives of the ministry.

Olawande said:

“By Tuesday, October 1, we will be launching the first phase of the project to be distributing 2,000 tricycles in collaboration with the Presidential CNG and will be championed by the Ministry of Youth.”

He stated that by the end of this year, the initiative aims to reduce the current fuel expenses of tricycle riders, most of whom are youths, to just 20% of what they currently spend on PMS.

He further mentioned that this would create an opportunity to increase profits while also lowering transportation costs for passengers.

Source: Legit.ng