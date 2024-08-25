One of Nigeria’s Indigenous car manufacturing buses, Lanre Shittu Motors, has unveiled CNG-powered buses

The company unveiled two specs of the CNG buses, a 31-seater and 51-seater buses, for those buying large fleet

The company said it is also ready to deploy CNG mobile stations across Nigeria Nigeria

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Many Indigenous car companies have moved into the CNG auto space to provide affordable and cheaper transportation for Nigerians following the Nigerian government's removal of the petrol subsidy.

One of the indigenous car companies, Lanre Shittu Motors, has become the first company to assemble 100% compressed natural gas (CNG) buses in Nigeria.

Nigerian Indigenous car maker Lanre Shittu Motors unveils CNG-powered buses Credit: LSM

Source: Original

Lanre Shittu Motors to supply large fleet

The firm also disclosed that it would support those purchasing a large fleet, including state governments, by installing mobile CNG stations in different locations.

The Managing Director of Lanre Shittu Motors, Taiwo Shittu, said the CNG vehicles are assembled at its Amuwo Odofin assembly plant in Lagos.

He said the company will introduce 100 buses in two specifications in the first phase to support the Nigerian government’s initiative to cushion public transportation and ease the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The LSM boss disclosed that the first 31-seater bus would be deployed for the intra-airport shuttle, while the second spec, a 54-seater, with spaces for 25 persons standing, would serve as a mass transit city bus.

According to reports, the MD said the buses are for any state willing to save costs.

Lanre Shittu Motors to deploy mobile filling stations

He also disclosed that the city bus was built with seven cylinders and could travel 450-500 kilometres before recharge.

ThisDay reported that the MD said the airport bus with CNG cylinders has a lot of space for boxes and two-wheel chairs like the city bus.

According to him, the airport bus, also built with seven CNG cylinders, has ample space for boxes and two wheelchairs, like the city bus.

Per the MD, the branded CNG bus would guarantee a 70% reduction in operation costs.

LSM's Deputy Managing Director, Lukman Shittu, said the firm could install mobile CNG stations at different locations, especially for those buying large fleets.

He stated that the firm had also embarked on workers’ training in CNG technology using its technical partners.

Tinubu inaugurates hybrid CNG buses from Innoson Motors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has commissioned 30 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to fulfil his government’s promise to reduce the pain of petrol subsidy removal.

The buses, whose engines can switch between CNG, diesel, and petrol, were built in Innoson Motors' Nnewi factory in Anambra State.

Twenty and ten of the 100-seater buses have hand grips for standing passengers.

Source: Legit.ng