Obi Cubana has unveiled Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered tricycles in his company's showroom in Lagos

The Nigerian billionaire businessman highlighted how switching to CNG will mitigate the effects of increasing fuel prices in Nigeria

Cubana's Enviable Motors is collaborating with DAG Bajaj Auto Nigeria to ease the transportation needs of Nigerians

Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, widely recognized as Obi Cubana, has launched a showroom for tricycles powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) through his company, Enviable Transport, in collaboration with DAG Bajaj Auto Nigeria.

This initiative aims to lower transportation costs for drivers and passengers alike.

Obi Cubana emphasises the goal of addressing the transportation needs of Nigerians with ease and convenience. Photo credit - Obi Cubana, TekNow

Obi Cubana's CNG tricycles hit the streets

The launch event took place at the Enviable Transport head office showroom on Ikorodu–Sagamu Road, Ikorodu.

The collaboration focuses on encouraging the use of CNG vehicles as an affordable alternative amid the ongoing fuel crisis.

At the launch event, Iyiegbu elaborated on the strategic decision to establish the showroom in Ikorodu, emphasizing the goal of addressing the transportation needs of the community with ease and convenience.

Mr. Ituma Chukwuemeka, CEO of Enviable Transport, highlighted the company's efforts to mitigate the effects of increasing fuel prices on the transportation industry.

He mentioned that Enviable Transport had earlier introduced electric vehicles in Abuja, capitalizing on the city's reliable electricity and fast-charging stations.

These stations enable a full charge in just 40 minutes and provide a range of up to 400 kilometres.

Legit.ng earlier reported FG's plan to distribute more than 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles as part of efforts to empower young people in Nigeria.

However, given that CNG is five to seven times more affordable than petrol, Enviable Transport has now turned its attention to tricycles powered by CNG.

NNPC unveils six new locations for CNG

In related news, Legit.ng reported that NNPC Ltd has called on Nigerians to consider switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The NNPC has ramped up efforts to expand the availability of CNG at its filling stations nationwide amid rising petrol prices.

The company said CNG stations are now available in Abuja at Gaduwa, Wuse, Gudu, Dei Dei, Ushafa, and Gwagwalada.

