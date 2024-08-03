Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that Arik Air’s flight operations continue without suspension.

On June 30, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) announced that it had temporarily halted certain Arik Air aircraft due to a $2.5 million debt issue.

NCAA Clarifies Arik Air’s Flight Operations Despite Aircraft Grounding

This action followed a federal high court order related to a case in which Arik owes $2.5 million to Atlas Petroleum International Ltd.

In a statement released on Friday, the NCAA clarified that while certain Arik Air aircraft have been grounded, this does not equate to a suspension of the airline’s entire operations, despite some reports suggesting otherwise.

The NCAA said:

“It is important to clarify that the action does not include the suspension of Arik Air’s overall operations by either the NCAA or the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development as claimed in some quarters."

The statement further explained that the NCAA is required to adhere to the court order that involved attaching specific Arik Air aircraft (5NMJF, 5NMJQ, 5NBKX) following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The NCAA also stressed its commitment to upholding regulatory and safety standards. It emphasized that Arik Air’s flight operations have not been suspended and continue as planned, with no impact on the airline’s capacity to use its remaining fleet.

The NCAA thanked the public for their patience and understanding as Arik Air manages the situation with minimal disruption.

