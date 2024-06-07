A few minority shareholders have requested that the board and management of the now-defunct Heritage Bank be looked into

The minority shareholders have demanded an investigation into the board and management of the defunct Heritage Bank.

The call was placed during a chat session with The Punch after the Central Bank of Nigeria revoked the bank's license.

The National Coordinator of Progressive Shareholders Association, Boniface Okezie, said that probing the bank managers would boost confidence in the sector.

He said,

“CBN is also part of the problem in the system, if the bank had been insolvent over the years and they had been living under the mercy of CBN, which should have taken action. In all this, what is the role of AMCON? They should have taken over the bank after all, the bank was also paying a levy to AMCON. Instead, CBN has directed NDIC to take over for liquidation. Is that the way to go?"

According to Okezie, in other climes, the managers and directors would be held accountable.

“There must be a probe to recover people’s money. What assets does the bank have? CBN should probe the collapse of the bank so that others can learn. This is not good enough, something has to be done to arrest the situation.”

Additionally, Moses Igbrude, the National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, declared that an investigation of the bank's management was necessary. He believed that if people are let off the hook, the problem will recur and that is why it should not be ignored.

He added that the regulator's conclusion was in accordance with its legal duty, but he was concerned about how long it took to make the judgment.

“The CBN is the regulator, empowered by law to supervise, to know which bank is healthy and which is not, so they are just doing their job. However, why did it take so long to do what is necessary?

“Also, they had another option to rescue the bank, remove the management, and put in place a CBN-led management to ensure it is standing and no one loses anything. At the end of the day, they sell it to Nigerians. This option would retain the employees."

It was an option but they decided to revoke the licence,” he opined.

CBN Speaks closing down 3 commercial banks

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it has no plans to revoke the licenses of Unity, Polaris and Keystone banks.

Online reports, not by Legit.ng, claimed that the central bank would revoke the licenses of the three banks, similar to Heritage Bank.

In reaction, CBN posted on its social media pages on Tuesday, June 4, that the content first published by the Scrutiny was fake.

