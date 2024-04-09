New Zealand has now established stricter visa regulations, with a focus on reducing the duration of work permits

The new law takes effect immediately and is geared towards lowering the risks of putting New Zealanders out of work

It is, however, expected that specific jobs in the transportation and care industries will be free from these regulations

In reaction to unsustainable net migration, New Zealand has tightened its visa regulations, establishing language and skill restrictions and reducing the duration of work permits.

The country's minister of Immigration, Erica Stanford, announced on Sunday that the changes to the Accredited Employer Worker Visa (AEWV) scheme had taken effect immediately.

This means New Zealand is better testing the local labour market and lowering the risks of putting New Zealanders out of work, according to a CNN Travel report.

New Zealanders to be prioritised

Stanford said that although there are still skill shortages in some fields, like education, it is essential to ensure that New Zealanders are given preference when applying for jobs without a skill gap.

Among the changes made to the AEWV plan are a new minimum skill requirement in the form of job experience or qualifications, a shorter maximum continuous stay on an AEWV, and the introduction of a minimum standard of English.

Before hiring migrants, employers must confirm that the candidates fit these qualifications.

They also must disclose that no other qualified New Zealander applied for the position previously offered to the migrant.

As mandated by New Zealand's ministry of business, innovation and employment, employers must also list job openings for at least 21 days and explain "why any New Zealanders who applied were not hired."

Per the ministry of business, innovation and employment website, specific jobs in the transportation and care industries would be free from these regulations.

