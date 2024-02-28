Nigerian businessman TY Danjuma has built a Daisy Danjuma Eye Hospital in Takum, Taraba State

The billionaire recently donated $1.36 million gift to the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan (CoMUI)

He also recently opened the Goodwill Medical Centre (GMC) in Enugu State before launching the Daisy Hospital

Nigerian businessman TY Danjuma, considered among the wealthiest investors on the Nigerian Exchange, has opened the Daisy Danjuma Eye Hospital in Takum, Taraba State.

The 85-year-old retired lieutenant general played a notable role in Nigeria's military and political landscape after independence.

The development is a testament to the hospital's strong commitment to treating common health issues, particularly those pertaining to visual impairments.

In terms of enhancing the healthcare system and promoting community well-being, Billionaire. Africa reported that this project is a major step in the right direction.

During the inauguration event, Governor Kefas praised Danjuma for his developmental efforts in the state and vowed his administration's ongoing commitment to providing democratic dividends to the people of the state.

More charitable acts of Danjuma

Danjuma, the founder of South Atlantic Petroleum, a leading oil exploration company, has always supported charitable initiatives that go beyond his large-scale corporate endeavours.

Danjuma, who is well-known for his unwavering dedication to community development, has made history through ground-breaking gifts, such as his enormous $1.36 million gift to the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan (CoMUI), which set a philanthropic standard across the country.

The Goodwill Medical Centre (GMC) in Enugu State was opened by the TY Danjuma Foundation prior to the dedication of the Daisy Danjuma Eye Hospital.

This cutting-edge medical centre, which is entirely funded by Danjuma's charitable organization, is set to transform healthcare accessibility for the impoverished population and highlight Danjuma's unwavering dedication to humanitarian issues.

The Daisy Danjuma Eye Hospital's opening in Takum, Taraba State, marks a critical turning point in Danjuma's unrelenting commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and tackling urgent health issues throughout Nigeria.

This program, which has the support of governmental and charitable sectors, has the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery and highlight the critical role that private-public partnerships play in promoting societal well-being.

TY Danjuma Foundation deepens interventions across Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that the TY Danjuma Foundation says it will deploy over N2 billion in grants and programme-related costs to support interventions by non-profits working in its focus areas across Nigeria in the next five years from 2023 to 2027.

Danjuma Foundation revealed this development at a Projects Inception Meeting for grantees of the Foundation.

This was held to prepare partners for the Foundation’s new strategic shift from an annual to a multi-year funding approach aimed at building long-lasting, impactful and sustainable partnerships.

