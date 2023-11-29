Billionaire businessman TY Danjuma has donated a medical facility to Enugu State residents

Danjuma said the Goodwill Medical Centre is built to service mostly the rural poor

Fitted with state-of-the-art facilities, the medical centre would be run mostly by female medical professionals

Former Chief of Army Staff and billionaire oil magnate Theophilus Danjuma has inaugurated a multimillion naira medical facility in Enugu, named Goodwill Medical Centre (GMC).

The billionaire said the medical facility is for the rural poor in the state.

The facility is to be operated mainly by female professionals

Located at Umuchigbo, Iji Nike in Abakpa Nike Community in Enugu East Local Government Area, the TY Danjuma Foundation fully funds the facility.

The project, envisaged by Uche Amazigbo, a pro-poor public health specialist and ex-director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), promises to transform healthcare delivery in the community and beyond.

Amazigbo is reportedly one of the few female Africans to lead a UN agency and played a crucial role in building the new medical facility.

TY Danjuma said at the facility's inauguration that Amazigbo has been a trustee of the TY Danjuma Foundation for over eight years.

Reports say that the billionaire philanthropist said the idea for the project was presented to him in March last year, highlighting its focus on low-cost, high-efficiency medical services administered mainly by female medical experts dedicated to serving humanity.

He said:

"I used to say that if you want anything properly done and delivered on time without excuses, give the job to a woman."

Top-notch facilities at the centre

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah praised Danjuma's detribalized and unbiased commitment to providing healthcare facilities to the state's people.

Mbah expressed appreciation for Danjuma's intervention in healthcare, stressing the billionaire's support and investment from personal resources to lift people from poverty.

The centre is fitted with specialists and professors providing low-cost treatment for indigent patients and standard medical fees for others.

It plans to enroll about 1,000 more poor people into the National Health Insurance Authority/Group, Individual, Family Social Health Insurance Programme to N15 million.

The centre provides Maternal and Child Health, General Healthcare, Lab, Eye Health, Prevention and Treatment of Communicable Diseases, and General Surgical and Accident and Emergency Services.

Danjuma's businesses

TY Danjuma owns South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), a Nigerian oil exploration and production company founded in 1995.

Nigeria's Ministry of Petroleum Resources awarded the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 246 to SAPETRO in February 1998.

The bloc covers a total area of 2,590 square kilometres (1,000 sq mi).

SAPETRO partnered with Total Upstream Nigeria Ltd (TUPNI) and Brasoil Oil Services Company Nigeria Ltd (Petrobras) to start prospecting on OPL246. Akpo, a condensate field, was discovered in April 2000 by drilling the first exploration well (Akpo 1) on the block.

Other discoveries made on OPL 246 include the Egina Main, Egina South, Preowei, and Kuro (Kuro was suspended as a dry gas/minor oil discovery).

