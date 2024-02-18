Rich people in Nigeria and other African nations possess the most extravagant car fleets

Some of these include the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls Royce Phantom, Ferrari Spider and others

The cars are owned by Davido, DJ Cuppy, Other Nigerian and African celebrities, politicians and other public figures

Ten most expensive cars in Nigeria and their wealthy owners

The most opulent automobile fleets are owned by rich people in Nigeria and other countries on the continent.

Exotic automobiles are a well-known symbol of wealth, and these notable individuals understand the worldwide notoriety they provide.

The top ten priciest automobiles in Africa for 2024, according to Carmart:

Bugatti Veyron

BusinessDay reported that with an average top speed of 408.84 km/h, the $1.9 million (1.08 billion Naira) Bugatti Veyron is considered the fastest super sports automobile. With a 16-cylinder engine that can accelerate it from 0 to 100 km/h in under 2.5 seconds, the mid-engine sports car is sold out.

The Bugatti Veyron is the most expensive car in the world, and only a few wealthy people in Africa own one of these rare sports cars. Aliko Dangote, Samuel Eto'o, Dino Melaye, a former senator from Nigeria, and others are among them.

Bentley Bentayga

The Bentley Bentayga, which won the "World's Fastest SUV" title in 2020, is praised for its comfortable, roomy, medium-sized design. Its handcrafted cabin detailing redefines elegance along with other characteristics.

A few people in Africa are the proud owners of the Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV, retailing at N133 million. These people include football player Obafemi Martins and singer Davido from Nigeria.

Rolls Royce Phantom

Prominent Africans who own the Rolls Royce Phantom—estimated to be worth N190 million - include Jimmy Tau, J Martins, Chris Okotie, and Nigerian businessman Man Like Chico.

The Phantom, which replaced the Cullinan as Rolls Royce's flagship model, is the company's most technologically advanced vehicle. With a twin-turbo V-12 engine and a satellite-aided gearbox that uses GPS data, it has an unmatched driving experience by scanning the road ahead, anticipating needs, and proactively adjusting the transmission.

Ferrari Spider

Mompha, Ned Nwoko, B-naira, and Nigerian football player Victor Moses are among the owners of the Ferrari Spider, which is worth N220 million.

The Ferrari Spider is one of Ferrari's brand-new sports vehicles with cutting-edge technologies. It runs smoothly and produces 670 cvs at 8,000 rpm, an impressive 172 cv/l of power, 760 Nm of maximum torque in seventh gear, and a quick throttle response time of 0.8 seconds at 2,000 rpm in gear 3.

Lamborghini Huracán

The Lamborghini Huraćan is worth N115 million, and wealthy people like DJ Cuppy, Otedola's daughter, and Davido own them.

With its remarkable specs, Lamborghini's Huraćan is considered one of their technological marvels.

This sports automobile is the epitome of elegance, performance, and beauty, reaching a maximum speed of 341 km/h (212 mph) with a fantastic acceleration of 0-97 km/h (60 mph) in 2.5 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

One of the most attractive sports supercars, the McLaren, is valued at $58,489 and is owned by well-known Africans, such as Akon and DJ Cuppy.

Together, Mercedes and McLaren created this supercar, which meets the demands of sophisticated auto aficionados in Africa and beyond. It is an exquisite example of speed, handling, and luxury.

Lamborghini Aventador

Celebrities in Africa who possess Lamborghini Aventador include rapper Olamide, businessman Mompha, player Aubameyang of Gabon, footballer Obafemi Martins of Nigeria, and rapper Olamide.

This super sports automobile, valued at N218 million, can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds and reach a top speed of 217 mph.

A 7-speed automatic manual transmission and a 6.5-litre V12 engine producing 730 horsepower are standard on the powerful all-wheel-drive coupe and convertible models.

Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus, priced at over N120 million, is owned by Nigerian singers Davido and Wizkid, representing another luxurious vehicle in their collections.

Lamborghini skillfully blends the soul of a sports car with the body of an SUV in the Urus, which has become one of the company's best-selling models.

Crafted with premium materials and carbon fibre, the Urus exudes pure luxury in its finish.

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Rich Africans, such as DJ Black Coffee, Davido, Obafemi Martins, Olamide, DJ Tira, Amanda du Pont, and Wizkid, are known to like the G-Wagon, which is estimated to be worth between N90 million and N100 million.

The G-Wagon is regarded as an "off-road legend" because of its strong performance and off-road prowess.

Because of its toughness, African celebs love it since they know it can handle rough roads. The G-Wagon offers A unique driving experience, combining elegance, comfort, and off-road ability.

