Traveling to Europe and other part of the world has become very difficuly for Nigerians

However, there are many other countries still ready and willing to accept Nigerians into their domain

Legit.ng provides a list of coutries outside Africa Nigerians can travel without visa or get visa on arrival

It is a well-known and acknowledged fact that for an average Nigerian, traveling is a long-held desire.

Sadly, several countries have prevented Nigerians from entry, while others have made it extremely difficult for travelers with the green passport.

It is however not all gloom as there are countries that have thrown their doors open for Nigerians knowing how positively they affect the economy of their host country.

Data shows as of September 2022, there are a total of 25 visa-free countries for Nigerian citizens.

Apart from these countries, other countries offer a visa-on-arrival or e-visa programme to Nigerian passport holders. This brings up the number of visa free, visa-on-arrival, and eVisa destinations to 47 countries.

Countries Nigerians can visit in Africa without visa

Visa-free, visa on-arrival and eVisa destinations for Nigerian citizens in Africa include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Cabo Verde, Chad, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Countries open to Nigerians in Asia

Visa-free, visa-on-arrival, and eVisa destinations for Nigerian citizens in Asia include

Iran,

Kyrgyzstan,

Maldives

Timor-Leste.

Countries open to Nigerians in North and South America

For North and South America, Nigerians can visit

Antigua and Barbuda,

Barbados

Dominica

Fiji

Haiti

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Suriname

Countries open to Nigerians in Oceania

Countries offering visa free, visa-on-arrival and eVisas in Oceania include:

Fiji

Micronesia,

Tuvalu

Vanuatu.

Nigerians rush to obtain passports; immigration says issuance has risen by 38 per cent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng in a recent report, says that the number of passports issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) increased by 38 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

Passport issuance increased from 767,164 in 2021 to 1,059,697 in 2021.

The data from the NIS shows that the passport types range from standard, official, diplomatic, emergency travel certificates or conventional documents

