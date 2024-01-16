Two European countries, Bulgaria and Romania, have been given the green light for Schengen visas

This follows their partial Schengen membership, with the EU Council eliminating border controls at air and sea borders

This development will give Nigerians the opportunity to apply for a visa to stay for 90 days within 180 days

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Nigerians will soon be able to apply for Schengen visas through the Bulgarian and Romanian embassies.

According to a new report, the two countries will begin issuing Schengen C visas, permitting short-term entry and stays of up to 90 days within 180 days into the Schengen Area from April 1, 2024.

Bulgaria, Romania to issue Schengen visa Photo credit: Aaftab Sheikh

Source: Getty Images

How does Schengen Visa work?

Generally, the visa issued allows you to visit any of the Schengen States during the same trip within the validity of the visa.

A Schengen visa is inappropriate if you wish to remain in a Schengen country for longer than 90 days, take up employment or establish a business, trade or profession.

The Schengen area, encompassing 26 countries commonly referred to as "Schengen States," operates without border controls among them. These countries apply the common visa policy for short-stay visas.

These countries include Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Where do I submit my visa application?

To apply for a Schengen visa, a Nigerian must visit the embassy of the country one intends to visit,

For example, when applying for a Schengen visa through the German embassy, applicants must follow the instructions outlined on the embassy's official website.

