Nigeria’s Zenith Bank has been named Best Bank for Digital Solutions in 2023

The award by Euromoney, a London-based publication, said the bank showed exemplary leadership in utilizing technology in its operations

The development follows a milestone achieved by the bank after it was named among 100 companies in the world

One of Nigeria’s most capitalised banks, Zenith Bank, has been named Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023.

The award underscores the bank’s pioneering and outstanding achievements in delivering innovative and creative digital solutions.

Zenith Bank is elated over the award

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, expressed delight over the award, stating that it validates the bank’s initiatives in integrating advanced technology in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

He said:

“Our commitment to expanding the horizons of digital financial services is unwavering, and we will persist in our efforts to innovate and deliver enhanced value to our customers and stakeholders.”

The Zenith Bank boss dedicated the award to the Chairman and founder, Jim Ovia, for his visionary approach to integrating technology into banking, founding an exemplary standard for service delivery.

The Guardian reports that the bank CEO attributed technology as the cornerstone of the bank’s operations.

Zenith Bank emerges top 100 companies in the world

The development comes two weeks after Zenith Bank emerged among the top 100 companies in the world.

The bank was the only Nigerian firm listed by World Finance Magazine.

The company said that including Zenith Bank in the list shows its outstanding achievements and strength in a dynamic and competitive global market.

The Punch reports that the magazine celebrates 100 companies that have reached the apex of achievement across various fields of expertise.

It said:

“Each year, World Finance compiles a list of 100 companies based on excellence in their field. The list presents the new business elite, comprised of those whose vision and enterprise shape the conceptual landscape of finance, business, and technology.”

Zenith leads, Access 14th: 12 Nigerian banks make a list of African top 100 banks in 2023

Legit.ng reported that Twelve Nigerian banks have been included in the 100 African Biggest Banks list in 2023.

The list compiled by African Business shows that South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Algeria remain the homes of Africa's banking giants.

Nigerian banks that made the list include Zenith Bank, Access Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank For Africa (UBA), Stanbic IBTC, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Union Bank of Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, CitiBank (Nigeria), and Ecobank Nigeria.

