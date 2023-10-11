The list of the top 100 African banks for 2023 has been revealed in a new report

Zenith Bank and Access Bank lead the Nigerian banks on the list, which is dominated by institutions from South Africa, Egypt

These rankings were determined using key metrics for assessing a bank's financial health, including shareholders' equity and retained earnings

Twelve Nigerian banks have been included in the 100 African Biggest Banks list in 2023.

The list compiled by African Business shows that South Africa, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria remain the homes of Africa's banking giants.

Zenith and Access Bank lead the list of Nigerian banks in African top 100. Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Facebook

Nigerian banks that made the list include Zenith Bank, Access Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA), Stanbic IBTC, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Union Bank of Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, CitiBank (Nigeria), and Ecobank Nigeria.

Nigerian banks ranking on Africa's top 100

According to the report, the top Nigerian bank is Zenith Bank, ranked 12th among the 100 African banks.

Zenith Bank's ranking represents an improvement from the 14th position it held in 2022. Following closely is Access Bank, which secured the 13th position in 2023, marking progress from its 16th position in 2022.

First Bank, the third-highest-ranked Nigerian bank, claimed 14th place, also improving from its 18th position in the previous year.

Here is how other Nigerian banks rank:

Banks Ranking 2023 Ranking 2022 Guaranty Trust Bank 21 17 United Bank of Africa (UBA) 22 23 Stanbic IBTC 33 37 First City Monument Bank (FCMB) 42 42 Ecobank 41 39 Union Bank of Nigeria 44 50 Fidelity Bank 45 46 Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria 52 75 Sterling Bank 78 87 CitiBank (Nigeria) 89 -

Top five banks in Africa

Based on its findings, Africa's reports state that the top African bank is Standard Chartered Bank in South Africa, retaining its position from last year.

The National Bank of Egypt (Egypt), Banque Misr (Egypt), Nedbank (South Africa), and FirstRand (South Africa) complete the top five in that order.

For the complete list, use this link.

