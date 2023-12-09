NIPOST has set a date for the crackdown on all unlicensed and illegal courier services in Nigeria

The Service highlighted that some operators function without identifiable number plates and traceable addresses

It stated that severe actions would be taken against firms operating illegally in the country

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has set a deadline of February 2024 for unregistered courier and logistics enterprises in the country to complete registration and adhere to the organisation's regulations.

NIPOST stated that certain operators have chosen not to adhere to regulations and are conducting operations without the necessary licensing Photo credit - ConnectNigeria, NIPOST

Source: UGC

The postal service emphasised that failure to comply with the regulation will result in enforcement measures.

This development comes in the wake of NIPOST's prior declaration to initiate the implementation of postcodes and the Address Verification System (AVS) to tackle the issue of fraudulent addresses and enhance security measures.

The need for proper regulation

Dotun Shonde, the General Manager of NIPOST's Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department, conveyed this information during a stakeholders' meeting with private courier and logistics services providers in Enugu State.

According to The Nation, the purpose of the meeting was to raise awareness about the importance of registration for effective regulation.

Shonde stated that the regulatory framework is outlined in the NIPOST Act, Cap 127, laws of the federation 2004, as amended.

He said:

“It is a regulation that has been in force for the past 3 decades. It is to ensure that private operators comply with the NIPOST Act by doing what is needful or legal. If you want to come into the postal space to operate as a private operator, you need to procure a grant of license from the Post Master General of the Federation, then you will be licenced to operate."

Operators operating without identification

Shonde explained that, inexplicably, certain operators have chosen not to adhere to regulations and are conducting operations without the necessary licensing, thereby presenting a security risk.

He highlighted that many operators function without identifiable number plates and traceable addresses, rendering them untraceable in the event of a breach of the agreement.

Furthermore, he noted instances where deceptive individuals have accepted payment for goods and services without fulfilling their delivery obligations.

He said:

"So they are causing a negative image to the industry and pose a serious security threat to other investors. So, the Post Master General of the federation has said enough is enough."

Shonde revealed that in 2021, NIPOST initiated enforcement measures and crackdowns alongside public education and awareness campaigns to enhance sensitisation.

Nigeria to begin home delivery of passports to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has disclosed ongoing negotiations with NIPOST to leverage its expedited mail service to deliver passports to Nigerian applicants.

The former Minister of Interior announced this during the inauguration of the Nigeria Immigration Passport Front Desk Office in Auchi, Edo State.

Emphasising that the discussions are in the advanced stages, he revealed the government's intent to collaborate with NIPOST and utilise its swift mail service for the global distribution of passports to Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng