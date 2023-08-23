The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has revealed a list of prohibited items not allowed for courier service

This comes as NIPOST prepares to implement postcodes and an address verification system by October 2023

It is expected that the digital postcodes will improve mail delivery, emergency response, and healthcare delivery

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced the will the process of installing postcodes and Address Verification System (AVS) will commence in October 2023.

This was disclosed by PostMaster General of NIPOST, Adeyemi Adepoju.

NIPOST digital verification system set to go live in October Photo credit: NIPOST

Source: Facebook

Adepoju believes with the system goes live, it will help combat fake addresses, increase security, and bring in revenue for the nation.

He also noted that would help NIPOST contribute to the country’s revenue and end the challenges associated with Know Your Customer (KYC).

His words:

“NIPOST is embracing digital transformation to elevate operational efficiency in a world where digital solutions and data utilization have taken centre stage, an increasing number of postal operators.

“The National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System is an initiative that has the potential to significantly improve nationwide service delivery, enhance security, and generate revenue for NIPOST and other government agencies."

The PostMaster General also said that AVS will make it easy to fish out fake addresses.

“Some people go to banks and give fake addresses, but with this new system, the banks can verify the addresses of customers before they can be registered.

List of Items Prohibited for courier service

Meanwhile, NIPOST also revealed the list of prohibited items not allowed for delivery service.

The items include:

Currency Notes, Bank Notes, Coins, Traveler's cheques, International passports, and other negotiable securities (Bond & stocks inclusive)

Gold, Silver, Precious stones, Jewellery

Narcotics and psychotropic substances

Live animals

Explosives, flammable or other dangerous substances

Obscene and immoral articles

Radioactive materials

Items that may expose officials to danger, soil or damage other items

