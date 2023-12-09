Nigeria may lose 20,000 jobs as Procter & Gamble, GSK and other multinationals begin to exit the country

NECA has warned that this would lead to increased insecurity challenges and a rise in issues such as child labour

The organisation urged FG to tackle the multifaceted challenges currently confronting businesses promptly

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed concern about the repercussions of the current divestment of multinational companies in Nigeria.

According to NECA, over 20,000 employees have been directly affected by job losses due to these recent divestments.

The organisation warned that the exiting of these companies could lead to massive job losses Photo credit - Kano Focus, NewsBreak Original

Source: UGC

It would be recalled that some major foreign companies have recently shut down operations in Nigeria because of a challenging business environment.

In August, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a prominent British pharmaceutical company, announced its decision to conclude its activities in Nigeria and subsequently withdraw from the NGX.

Procter & Gamble, a consumer goods manufacturer, followed suit, revealing plans to dissolve its on-ground operations in Nigeria and turn the country into an import market.

Increased job losses, rise in insecurity

As the primary representative of employers and the business community in Nigeria, NECA issued a statement titled, "Urgent action to arrest the growing unemployment rate."

In the statement signed by its Director-General, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, the organisation warned that the exiting of these companies could lead to job losses, which would lead to increased insecurity challenges and a rise in issues such as child labour.

Oyerinde said:

“It is worrisome to note that in the last three years, over 15 organisations with a combined value-chain staff strength of over 20,000 employees have either divested or partially closed operations.

“This has dire consequences not only for organized businesses but also for labour, government revenue and the households.”

FG must tackle the challenges of businesses

In offering remedies for this issue, Oyerinde emphasised the need for the government to tackle the multifaceted challenges currently confronting organised businesses promptly.

According to Vanguard, Oyerinde observed that the challenging business conditions have rendered local enterprises non-competitive.

He recommended that the government promptly tackle regulatory and legislative obstacles that hinder businesses instead of fostering growth.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of consistently promoting domestically produced goods by enhancing critical infrastructure, urgently stabilising the foreign exchange market, and evaluating ministries, departments, and agencies based on revenue generation and the businesses they facilitate or promote.

