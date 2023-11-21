Commercial banks in Nigeria remitted a total of N311 billion in income tax to the federal government

Zenith Bank paid the highest in taxes with N70.864 billion in the first nine months of 2023

The development follows the postponement of the MPC meeting by the Central Bank of Nigeria

Leading commercial banks in Nigeria have reported a 132.1% rise in tax payments to the Nigerian government in the first nine months of this year.

The commercial banks paid about N311 billion in income taxes as against the N134.127 billion paid in the same period in 2022.

Top Nigerian banks, led by Zenith, remit N311 billion to FG in taxes Credit: @nairarates

Source: Getty Images

Zenith Bank leads the top taxing banks in Nigeria

Vanguard reports that the banks’ financial statements revealed that profit before tax rose by 149.4% to N2.24 trillion from N898.9 billion in the same period last year.

The banks include Zenith, GTBank, UBA, Access Bank, First Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, and Jaiz Bank.

Nigeria’s tax laws require that big companies with a gross turnover of N100 million annually pay 30% in Company Income Tax on their profits to the Nigerian government via the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Also, banks must pay other taxes, such as Education Tax and Police Trust Fund levy.

An analysis of the remittances shows that Zenith Bank paid the highest income tax of N70.864 billion.

Top tax-paying banks in 2023

GTBank: N65 billion

UBA: N52.795 billion

Access Bank: 43.972 billion

First Bank: N33.831 billion

Stanbic IBTC: N20.209 billion

Fidelity Bank: 19.239 billion

Sterling Bank: N1.317 billion

Jaiz Bank: N267 million

Unity Bank: N191 million.

CBN postpones important MPC meeting

The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria delayed its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to determine the new interest rate following a rise in inflation in Nigeria, Legit.ng reported on Monday, November 20m 2023.

This development indicates that Nigerians and economy watchers will have to wait longer to see the policy direction of the new Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso.

CBN first postponed the MPC meeting when Cardoso was nominated to the post in September, signaling that this would be his first order of business when he took over.

But with almost two months at the helm of affairs, his plans need direction.

