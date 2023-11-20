Commercial banks and merchant banks (discount house) has increased their deposit with the CBN

This is thanks to excess liquidity fueled by injections from the Federation Account Allocation Committee FAAC

There are 24 commercial banks in Nigerian and six merchant banks providing financial services to customers

Nigeria’s Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and merchant banks in the past 13 days deposited a whooping N2.41 trillion with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The deposits were done through the CBN’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF).

A Standing Deposit Facility is an overnight deposit facility that allows banks to park excess liquidity (cash) and earn interest.

Leadership reported that the CBN removed the N2 billion daily limit on funds placed at the SDF window.

Since then, the report added that the net deposits of banks at the CBN window have soared remarkably.

However, the CBN circular states that excess funds deposited that are more than N2 billion will not get interest payments.

More deposit by bank with CBN

ThisDay reports that aside from the interest accruable from the deposits, banks’ rush to deposit cash with the CBN is in a bid to abide by the apex bank’s regulation on Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR)

CAR provides a quick idea of whether a bank has enough funds to cover losses and remain solvent under difficult financial circumstances.

Over the years, the CBN has maintained that solid patronage at the SDF confirms healthier liquidity in the banking system, stressing that banks and merchant banks were searching for better yields.

