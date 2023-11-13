Nigerian airline Dana is offering cheap flights for passengers travelling to different destinations across the country

The move is to celebrate the airline's 15th anniversary and contributions to Nigeria's aviation industry

Dana Air is a Nigerian airline offering domestic flights within Nigeria

Dana Air, a leading Nigerian airline, has announced a special promotion offering discounted ticket prices to passengers.

According to Ememobong Ettete, the Airline's Chief Operating Officer, the offer is in celebration of its 15th anniversary.

BusinessDay reports that the discounted price is for all the daily flights to major cities in Nigeria.

A letter to the customer reads:

”On this auspicious occasion of our 15th anniversary, we are filled with immense gratitude for the journey, challenges and highpoints we’ve shared, and the incredible milestones we’ve achieved together as our valued guest.

”This momentous occasion is a testament to your unwavering loyalty, patronage and support. Your trust in Dana Air has been the cornerstone of our success, and we couldn’t have done it without you."

BusinessAM reports that Dana Air reveals that in the 15 years of service, it has flown over 36 million passengers.

The statement added:

“To appreciate everyone who has made Dana Air a part of your journeys and your lives, and whose presence in our story has made this celebration truly special, we would be giving free tickets randomly on board our flights, at check-in, and boarding also and we urge our customers to also take advantage of our anniversary sale currently running between 15:00 hours to 15:15 hours check our website to avail huge discounts."

