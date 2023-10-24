Nigerian airline operators have increased the cost of flight tickets to reflect rising aviation fuel prices

In most destinations across the country, passengers will now have to pay 100% more than the previous fares

In recent years, travelling by air has become a go-to option for many Nigerians looking to escape the insecurity challenges on the highway and avoid delays

Airlines operating local routes, including Air Peace and Dana Air, have adjusted their ticket prices, citing economic realities.

According to the Guardian report, the airline operators blamed the rising cost of aviation fuel, which now sells for N1,000 per litre, and the naira exchange rate, currently at N1,200/$.

To reflect the changes, domestic airlines have increased airfare by over 100 per cent in major routes.

Checks by Legit.ng shows that less than one hour light now costs more than N100,000 for a one-way ticket.

New ticket prices for airlines

BusinessDay reports that Air Peace has adjusted its Lagos to Abuja ticket prices and now charges between N100,300 and N162,000 one-way tickets from its previous range of 55,000 to N65,000.

Similarly, tickets for the Lagos to Enugu route in the economy flexible category cost N100,300.

Prices are even higher for travellers planning to journey from Lagos to Owerri between December 15 and January 5.

Checks show that an economy-flexible one-way ticket, once priced at N50,000, has now increased to N105,000, while a business domestic outbound ticket can go as high as N190,600.

The return journey from Owerri to Lagos in the economy flexible category now costs travellers N133,400.

For flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt, a one-way ticket, which used to sell for an average of N60,000, now costs between N105,000 and N133,400, while the economy flexible inbound ticket ranges from N100,300 to N133,400.

More changes in ticket prices

Another airline, Dana Air, is asking passengers travelling from Lagos to Abuja in late December to pay N200,000 for an economy flexible ticket and, upon returning in January, pay N250,000 for a business flexible ticket.

An economy-flex ticket for either destination now costs N200,000, while a business-flexible ticket will set travellers back around N250,000. Despite offering limited flights during December and early January, increased jet fuel prices also impacted United Nigeria Airlines.

For instance, the only available tickets for flights from Lagos to Abuja, Enugu, and Port Harcourt before December 15 are priced at N100,000.

