Over two million passengers passed through various international airports in Nigeria in 2021, a new report says

A total of 13 million domestic travellers went through various airports in the country in the same year which is about a 9 million jump from 2020

Insecurity, experts say, may be responsible for a huge jump in the number of air travellers in the country

International travellers passing through various international airports in Nigeria in 2021 stood at 2.2 million which is an increase of 9 million from 6 million in 2020.

This represents a 57.6 per cent jump within that period, says the data from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Air Transportation report for 2021.

Airports in Nigeria witnessed increased traffic in 2021 Credit: KOLA SULAIMON

Source: Getty Images

According to Nairametrics, the report which was seen by Legit.ng said about 13 million domestic travellers passed through Nigerian airports in 2021 as against 9 million in 2020 higher by 4 million while departures stood at 6.4 million and arrivals stood at 6.5 million.

Highest travellers by airports in Nigeria

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja saw a total of 4.76 million domestic flights which accounted for 37 per cent of the total passenger in the period under review.

The Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos saw a total number of 4.09 million passengers go through it in the same period.

Quarterly air travellers' report in Nigeria

The amount of foreign travel, the report says, was 1.1 one million passengers departing the country accounting for 2.2 million foreign movements in the airports.

Arrivals in the first quarter of 2021 stood at 212,977 passengers while departures stood at 222.453 in the same quarter.

In Q2 of 2021, 220.171 arrivals were documented and 232,501 people were recorded to have come into the country via various airports.

Quarter 3 of 2021 saw a total of 285,189 departures and 318.841 arrivals, while the last Quarter witnessed 391.284 departures and 335.730 arrivals.

Aviation experts say that increased insecurity has forced Nigerians to opt for air travel as against land and other means of transport which were prevalent in the country.

